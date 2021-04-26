Beef Production

Hulett: Lack of Packer Participation Drives Market Lower

.
.
(CBP)

Feeders saw some of what they had gained in the live market slip away last week.  Many feeders never received a bid on cattle, and the ones that did saw a bid one to three dollars lower than the week before. Cattle feeders in the South traded cattle at $119-$120 with a few trading lower than that.

The Northern feeder didn’t fare much better, but were able to hold onto their premium over the South.  Cash cattle remained around $123 and dressed cattle held in at the mid to upper $190’s.

Packers needed very few cattle for last week.  This issue was brought on by down time in plants last week and also some planed down time in plants for this coming week.  Packers found themselves with an abundance of cattle due to these issues.  The cattle on feed report offered no help with the market, but every report that compared the market to 2020 will always be flawed. 

 

Latest News

Industry
Bale Wrap to Drainage Tile, a Pinch on Plastics Supplies is Spurring Nationwide Shortage

Plastic-based products and materials are in short supply as rising costs also deliver sticker shock on many farm supply products. From demand to production shortages at plants, the problem first popped up last summer.

Tyne Morgan
Beef Production
calves-DustyCriag
Finishing Beef Calves On-Farm

Rural landowners are often interested in raising livestock to slaughter for personal consumption, local marketing or for normal commodity markets. There are several options producers can use to finish cattle.

Paul Beck
Industry
Beef. It’s What’s For Dinner. Brand Launches Sustainability Campaign

NCBA, a contractor to the Beef Checkoff, launches integrated campaign to share stories of real beef farmers and ranchers and their commitment to protecting the land for generations to come.

NCBA
Education
Angus VNR: Quality is Foremost for Texas Bull Supplier

Before Bodey Langford got into the seedstock business twenty years ago, he was a commercial cattlemen. Even then, there were obvious quality trends.

Certified Angus Beef
Ag Policy
BT_FreeImages_Burger_Grill_Beef
Vilsack Goes on Offense Re: Errant Meat Consumption Reports

Secretary Vilsack flatly denied there is any effort by President Biden to reduce meat consumption to meet proposed cuts in greenhouse gas emissions. "Sometimes in the political world, games get played," he said.

Jim Wiesemeyer
Industry
Truth, Lies and Wild Pigs: Missouri Hunter Prosecuted on Presumption of Guilt?

When hunter Michael Bennett bought eight pigs at a sale barn, the wheels began turning on one of the most bizarre feral hog stories on record, and unleashed questions over guilt, innocence, and state power.

Chris Bennett
View More