Opinion

Nalivka: The Battle for U.S. Agriculture

Ranchers continue to face activist threats.
Ranchers continue to face activist threats.
(Hall & Hall)

The U.S. red meat and poultry industry likely has a long road ahead in the fight to defend and continue producing quality, nutritious products employing production practices that have proven to be cost-efficient and making a definite contribution to U.S. food security.   It seems every week sees new legislation or news of another environmental activist group coming for the industry.  Over the past 4 decades I testified many times on behalf of Western states ranchers who were defending their long-held use of Federal grazing permits to graze Bureau of Land Management or U.S. Forest Service land.   Even when those cases were won in the court room, I still expressed concern that it would be an uphill battle over time.

Recently, the Oregon Senate considered Oregon Senate Bill 85 which directed the Oregon Department of Agriculture to study the impact of “industrial farming.”  That term seems to be thrown around quite loosely and often.  Apparently, if you expand a farm, ranch, dairy, or feedlot to capture economies of scale and improve your financial position, you are now creating an industrial farm.  These are referred to as Tier 2 operations and the largest in the state. 

Perhaps, studying large animal confinement operations is fine, but SB 85 was amended to add a provision to stop the issuing of all permits for these “industrial-size” farms or for the expansion of current operations until June 30, 2031, when the study required by SB 85 is complete.   The amended SB 85 applies to all livestock and poultry operations and poses a significant threat to Oregon dairies and feedlots.   Perhaps, consumers in Oregon and the Pacific Northwest should pay closer attention to where their affordable, quality food comes from!  As one might expect, the hearings on this legislation were packed.

Another current situation involving grazing is evolving in Montana and concerns a plan by the American Prairie to “rewild” 3.2 million acres in the northeastern corner of the state.  American Prairie is a non-profit foundation located in Montana.  On their web site, they express their  “stated mission to build one of the largest wildlife reserves in the United States.  This will serve as a refuge for people and wildlife, forever.”   As no surprise, their goal has created controversy with cattlemen who ranch and raise cattle in northeastern Montana. 

While some may say Oregon’s SB 85 and the American Prairie goal for Montana are needed, my question is, “where does this end?”   Yes, conservation and sound environmental policy are necessary, but one must ask – are the activist groups truly on the same page as those of us with ties to U.S. agriculture and food production.  I think we know the answer and the end result.  

 

Latest News

Beef Production
Cash Cattle Weaker; Support Found in Shrinking COF

The positive basis created by weaker futures prices enticed hedged feeders to accept lower bids early in week. Friday's cattle on feed report further confirms a shrinking supply and will lend price support.

Greg Henderson
Ag Policy
US Importers Carried the Burden of Chinese Tariffs Placed by President Trump

Former President Donald Trump placed tariffs on more than $300 billion in Chinese goods during his presidency, raising costs for American companies, according to the ITC.

Jim Wiesemeyer
Industry
Tackle the Biggest Risks to Your Farm

The sources of stress and uncertainty for the season ahead are plentiful. When uncertainty is plentiful, so is decision paralysis. To play offense and face the biggest risks to your farm, use this decision framework. 

Sara Schafer
Beef Production
Is Grass-Fed Beef Healthier or Better for the Environment?

Oklahoma State University meat scientist Gretchen Mafi has studied the scientific differences between beef that comes from animals finished on a grain diet versus those animals finished on grass.

Tyne Morgan
Industry
Commodities Supporting Commodities, USMEF Shares Value Impacts

U.S. Meat Export Federation leaders share the importance of supporting fellow producers and other key partners and release impact numbers of red meat exports on corn and soybean values in the U.S.

Paige Carlson
Ag Policy
water_drop
Who Defines WOTUS? It Might Come Down to the President or Supreme Court

The House last week has already passed its WOTUS rule resolution and it’s up for a Senate vote. The White House has pledged a veto of the measure, should it reach President Joe Biden’s desk.

Jenna Hoffman and Jim Wiesemeyer
View More