U.S. Beef Exports Lower In 2020, December Rebounds

U.S. beef exports finished 2020 down 5% in both volume and value, according to USDA data compiled by the U.S. Meat Export Federation. However, beef exports finished the year on an upswing, with fourth quarter volume up 4.4% from 2019 and posting one of the best months on record in December.

December beef exports totaled 119,892 mt, up 8% from December 2019 and the largest in nearly 10 years. Export value was $744 million, up 9% from a year ago and the second highest total on record.

In total, beef export volume totaled 1.25 million metric tons (mt) in 2020, and value was $7.65 billion. Beef exports to China were record-large in 2020 and a new volume record was also achieved in Taiwan.

"Obviously the surge in demand from China, especially in the first half of 2020, was a driving force behind the record performance for U.S. pork exports," said USMEF President and CEO Dan Halstrom. "But China was not the only success story in 2020, as exports achieved growth in a broad range of markets. Diversifying export markets is a top priority for USMEF and the U.S. industry, and that strategy paid dividends - especially in the fourth quarter, when exports to China/Hong Kong were down 9% from 2019 but shipments to the rest of the world nearly offset that slowdown."

Beef exports were heavily impacted by foodservice restrictions in many major markets but trended higher late in the year, bolstered by very strong retail and holiday demand.

"Consumers across the world responded to the COVID-19 pandemic by seeking high-quality products they could enjoy at home, and U.S. beef and pork definitely met this need," Halstrom said. "We expect these retail and home-delivery demand trends to continue even as sit-down restaurant dining recovers, creating robust opportunities for U.S. red meat export growth."

U.S. pork exports reached nearly 3 million mt in 2020, a record by 11% over 2019. Pork export value reached $7.71 billion, also a record.