Stolen Semi-Trailer Full of Beef Worth $275,000 Reported in Nebraska

A semi-trailer carrying $275,000 worth of beef from the JBS USA processing plant in Grand Island, Neb. did not make it to its destination, with the company reporting the incident of theft to the police earlier this week.
(Canva.com)

A driver of a subcontracted trucking company picked up the shipment on March 20 from the facility and “cut its GPS tracker shortly after,” the article says.

The incident comes less than one year after a string of approximately 45 thefts totaling over $9 million in losses occurred across six Midwest states, including an incident where three semi-trailers loaded with beef were stolen from this same Neb. plant in June 2022. 

While three Florida men were arrested for the previous thefts described by investigators as a “sophisticated and ‘highly organized criminal enterprise,’ police investigating the recent incident say this case is different.

The subcontracted trucking company is a legitimate business, said Captain Jim Duering of the Grand Island Police department in the article. 

The name of the company has not been released at this time, as it is cooperating with investigators.

