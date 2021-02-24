Industry

Pilgrim’s Pride Agrees To Price-Fixing Fine

Pilgrim’s Pride will pay a $107.9 million fine after pleading guilty to federal charges of price fixing. The plea agreement in federal court in Denver on Tuesday means the second-largest U.S. poultry processor is the first company to settle charges in an alleged conspiracy that involved 10 executives from five companies.

The Department of Justice filed charges last June that led to the indictment of then-CEO Jayson Penn. Pilgrim’s was alleged to have colluded with Tyson Foods and other broiler processors to hold back production to force prices higher and harm major customers, including Chick-fil-A and KFC.

Pilgrim’s participated in the price-fixing and bid-rigging conspiracy from 2012 to at least 2017, according to the plea agreement, and the DOJ alleged at least $361 million in Pilgrim’s sales were affected.

The Justice Department said the investigation is ongoing. “Today’s guilty plea demonstrates our unwavering commitment to prosecuting companies that violate the nation’s antitrust laws, especially when it involves something as central to everyday life as the food we eat,” said acting assistant attorney general Richard Powers of the Antitrust Division.

In mid-January, Pilgrim’s agreed to pay $75 million to settle a class-action lawsuit by some of its customers. JBS USA is the majority shareholder of Pilgrim’s Pride.

In January Tyson Foods agreed to pay $221.5 million in a settlement in the broiler chicken antitrust civil price-fixing lawsuit against the company. The agreement allows Tyson to exit the price-fixing lawsuits filed against it and other poultry companies filed by customers and consumers.

In both settlements the companies did not admit liability.

 

Latest News

Beef Production
.
Program Helps Give Calves A Healthy Edge

Purina Animal Nutrition introduces Purina® Plus, an innovative feeder calf program, which aims to help cattle producers supply high-value, low-risk feeder calves to the marketplace.

Industry Press Release
Beef Production
.
Adding Up Pennies

The “Discovering True Carcass Value Webinar” sponsored by Certified Angus Beef will explore cutout values and how CAB carcasses add value beyond Choice.

Morgan Boecker
Industry
Rana Creek Ranch
Glenn Selk: Riding Off Into The Sunset

Oklahoma State University Emeritus Extension Animal Scientist Glenn Selk announces he is handing over publication of future Cow-Calf Newsletters to other OSU beef specialists.

Glenn Selk
Industry
Gearhart Ranch
NCBA Delivers State of the Industry Address

National Cattlemen’s Beef Association spokesmen gave an update on the state of the industry and priority issues in Washington, D.C. that may affect cattlemen during the group’s virtual Winter Reboot conference.

NCBA
Industry
Pilgrim’s Pride Agrees To Price-Fixing Fine

Pilgrim's Pride, the nation's second-largest poultry processor, entered a guilty plea to federal charges of price-fixing and bid-rigging, the Department of Justice said on Tuesday.

Greg Henderson
Beef Production
Setting Expectations Smooths the Path for Succession Planning with Off-Farm Heirs

At this year’s Top Producer Online Summit, Rena Striegel shared her key tips to make this transition easier for all involved.

Katie James
View More