Missing B.C. Rancher’s Family Offers Reward

The family members of Ben Tyner, missing in British Columbia's southern interior, are appealing for information on the second anniversary of his disappearance. Tyner’s father, mother and brother released a videotaped appeal from their home in Wyoming, urging anyone with information about the case to come forward.

Tyner, 32, was employed by the Nicola Ranch in British Columbia, and went missing Jan. 26, 2019, in a remote area northeast of Vancouver, B.C., while searching for cattle. A hunter found his horse wandering alone in the bush in full tack the following Monday. The RCMP searched for Tyner for a week before suspending their hunt, partially due to frigid temperatures.

A $15,000 reward is being offered by the Tyner family for information that locates their son and leads to the conviction of those responsible for his death. Cpl. Jesse O'Donaghey, RCMP Southeast District spokesperson, says police can't share the findings of the ongoing investigation but believe Tyner was the victim of homicide.

Richard Tyner says the case has not been forgotten by residents in the Merritt area. "We know many local people have continued to search for Ben, and for that we are extremely grateful," he says in the statement.

"If anyone knows anything, no matter how insignificant it may seem, please inform the Southeast District Major Crimes Unit in Kelowna as soon as possible."