Industry

Missing B.C. Rancher’s Family Offers Reward

Ben Tyner
Ben Tyner
(File)

The family members of Ben Tyner, missing in British Columbia's southern interior, are appealing for information on the second anniversary of his disappearance. Tyner’s father, mother and brother released a videotaped appeal from their home in Wyoming, urging anyone with information about the case to come forward.

Tyner, 32, was employed by the Nicola Ranch in British Columbia, and went missing Jan. 26, 2019, in a remote area northeast of Vancouver, B.C., while searching for cattle. A hunter found his horse wandering alone in the bush in full tack the following Monday. The RCMP searched for Tyner for a week before suspending their hunt, partially due to frigid temperatures.

A $15,000 reward is being offered by the Tyner family for information that locates their son and leads to the conviction of those responsible for his death. Cpl. Jesse O'Donaghey, RCMP Southeast District spokesperson, says police can't share the findings of the ongoing investigation but believe Tyner was the victim of homicide.

Richard Tyner says the case has not been forgotten by residents in the Merritt area. "We know many local people have continued to search for Ben, and for that we are extremely grateful," he says in the statement.

"If anyone knows anything, no matter how insignificant it may seem, please inform the Southeast District Major Crimes Unit in Kelowna as soon as possible."

 

Latest News

Industry
Research Highlights: The State of the Current Beef Consumer

This white paper, put together by the National Cattlemen's Beef Association, offers a snapshot of how domestic consumers have responded to the unprecedented events of 2020 as well as a long-term outlook. 

Beef Checkoff
2 hours ago
Industry
Ben Tyner
Missing B.C. Rancher’s Family Offers Reward

Wyoming native Ben Tyner disappeared two years ago from the British Columbia ranch he was managing. His family released a video asking the public for information.

Greg Henderson
2 hours ago
Beef Production
Newborn calf
Selk: Calving Assistance During And After Stage II

Despite our best efforts at bull selection and heifer development, cows or heifers occasionally need assistance at calving time. Here are recommendations on when to provide calving assistance for cows and heifers.

Glenn Selk
7 hours ago
Industry
Winter bale grazing
North Dakota To Consider Voluntary Checkoff

A North Dakota state representative has introduced legislation that would make the state's additional $1 beef checkoff voluntary. It would have no impact on the national Beef Checkoff.

Greg Henderson
1 day ago
Ag Policy
.
Greg Hanes: What Have You Done for Me Lately?

In this commentary Greg Hanes, CEO of the Cattlemen's Beef Board, discusses the ways that Beef Checkoff dollars have been used in the past few months.

Greg Hanes CEO Cattlemen's Beef Board
1 day ago
Profit Tracker
Cattle and hog feeding
Profit Tracker: Steady In The Red

Cattle and hog feeding margins were little changed last week, with both recording modest losses. Beef packers saw improved margins on significant gains in wholesale beef prices.

Greg Henderson
1 day ago
View More