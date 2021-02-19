Increxxa Available for U.S. Cattle Producers

Elanco Animal Health announces Increxxaä (tulathromycin injection) for the treatment of bovine respiratory disease (BRD). Increxxa quickly targets the site of infection in the lungs for fast-acting performance combined with a long half-life, giving cattle more time to bolster an effective defense against BRD.

“BRD contributes to 40-50% of all cattle mortality. We recognize what a challenge it can be for the cattle industry and are excited to offer Increxxa to veterinarians and producers, giving them yet another solution to help combat this respiratory disease in cattle,” said Jose Simas, executive vice president, U.S. farm animal business at Elanco.

“Studies consistently show tulathromycin, the active ingredient in Increxxa, helps decrease the negative effects of BRD, such as morbidity and mortality, when used metaphylactically,” noted Bill Platter, executive director, U.S. beef at Elanco. “This can lead to more profits by avoiding return trips to the hospital pen and getting cattle back to the feedbunk.”

With the availability of Increxxa, producers have another viable option to help support the responsible use of antibiotics in their herds.

Increxxa is indicated for the treatment of BRD and control of respiratory disease in cattle at high risk of developing BRD associated with M. haemolytica, P. multocida, H. somni and Mycoplasma bovis in beef and non-lactating dairy cattle. It is also approved for treatment of infectious bovine keratoconjunctivitis (IBK) associated with Moraxella bovis and treatment of bovine foot rot (interdigital necrobacillosis) associated with F. necrophorum and P. levii.