County Fair Livestock Sale Pivots Last Minute, Raises Nearly $100,000 for Trooper Shot in Ambush Hours Before

Compassion and generosity. Just hours after tragedy struck, those two traits were on full display as the agriculture community showed its strength. Local Texas Highway Patrol Trooper Chad Walker was ambushed and shot on the side of the road in rural Texas last week, and the local County Fair, which was happening simultaneously, turned the livestock show and sale into a fundraiser for the Walker family, who was one of their own.

Walker, a husband and father to four kids, has ties to the fair. His children show in the fair and the community knew they needed to rally around their own.

But it was the grand finale that came with an emotional conclusion to the sale. Rylee Walker, Chad’s daughter, had a pin of rabbits that brought $7,000 to wrap up the fair.

“Oh my gosh, it was crazy. It went from nothing to $58,000 in less than three hours,” Brandi Getz told KBTX. “That is a big deal.”

The Limestone Country Fair was held last week in Grosebeck, Texas, with 100% of the sale of of a donated hog, and Walker's daughters rabbits going to the family. With $58,000 in add-ons, a sale attendee told AgWeb the Walker family will get $73,0000.

A Facebook post revealed the 2021 sale brought $360,000 in total, which didn’t include add-ons for the family. But the generosity isn't finished.The Limestone County Fair Association says it will continue to raise money for the Walker family. The Association set up a fund, and those wanting to donate can access a QR code here.

As of Tuesday, Walker remained in a Waco, Texas, hospital, but on life support. Reports indicate the Texas Trooper no longer has viable brain activity, but continued to be on life support to donate organs. The tragic last chapter comes after the officer had stopped to help what he thought was a stranded vehicle in rural Limestone County. The suspect shot Walker in the head and abdomen.