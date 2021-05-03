Beef Production

Norbrook® Launches Cefenil® RTU Generic Injectable

Norbrook, Inc. has launched Cefenil® RTU – the industry’s first ready-to-use, veterinary-prescription, generic ceftiofur hydrochloride injectable. It’s a quality, affordable way to treat common diseases like swine bacterial respiratory disease and foot rot, bovine respiratory disease and metritis in cattle.

“Farmers and ranchers want to do the right thing for their animals,” says Bruce Brinkmeyer, Product Manager, Norbrook. “Cefenil RTU provides them and their herds with the same effective treatment as other ceftiofur hydrochloride injectables on the market at a better value.”

In addition to being an effective and great value compared to the pioneer product, Cefenil RTU was designed to be easy to use – with the formulation and how it’s used.

“From a herd management perspective, Cefenil fits in well with existing protocols,” says Dr. Eric Moore, Product Manager, Norbrook. “This is another value tool in their toolbox to fight disease.”

Cefenil RTU is available in 100 mL and 250 mL vials and will be available in June.

 

