Beef Production

Gardiner Angus Ranch Bulls Average $9,402

Gardiner Angus Ranch’s 42nd Spring Sale saw a total of 898 head sell to 275 buyers from 30 states, Canada and Mexico.

Held Saturday, April 3 at the Gardiner Ranch, Ashland, Kan., a total of 352 bulls sold for an average of $9,402.

High selling bull was Lot 1, GAR Transcendent, sold to Cable Corral Genetics, Amarillo, Tex., for $290,000 to become partners with GAR and Select Sires. The bull is the highest marbling bull in Angus history to date. Lot 17, GAR Quantum 5519, was the second high-selling bull purchased by ST Genetics, Navasota, Texas, for $200,000.

A total of 214 20-month-old bulls sold for $2.074 million to average $9,695 per head. A total of 138 16-18-month-old bulls sold for $1.234 million at an average of $8,947 per head.

The top end of the bull offering was strongly supported throughout the day as 38 bulls sold in a range from $10,000 to $14,500. Forty-one percent of the bulls sold from $7,000 to $9,500. One hundred twenty-six bulls (36%) sold in a range from $5,000 to $6,500.

Three hundred one lots of registered Angus females sold for $2.409 million to average $8,004 per lot. Among the females were 130 bred heifers that averaged $5,954 per head; 53 bred cows that averaged $4,788 per head; 31 3-N-1 pairs that averaged $8,806; and 87 donor heifers that averaged $12,741.

The sale also featured 245 commercial females that totaled $565,550 to average $2,308. Among the commercial females 5 bred commercial cows averaged $2,400; 158 bred commercial heifers at $2,451; and 82 load lots at $1,864.

In total, the sale grossed $6,284,300 for an average of $6,999 on the 674 lots. Overall 614 bidders were registered to bid in person, on LiveAuctions.tv, and Superior. Thirty-five percent of the sale was sold online.

For a detailed sale report click here

 

Latest News

Beef Production
Forage Producers Face High Input Costs, Drought

Higher fertilizer prices and poor precipitation outlook could mean thin margins and little room for error for cattle and forage producers this year.

Adam Russell
Beef Production
Tips for Bottle Feeding Calves

No doubt, most cattle producers have had to work out a situation with a calf that is no longer able to nurse its mama. Feeding a bottle multiple times a day can be rigorous at best.

Wendie Powell - Kansas State University Extension
Ag Policy
Ag Economy Barometer Shows Farmer Optimism Climbed to Levels Not Seen Since October

As the 2021 bull market continues, it’s leading to a growing level of optimism from farmers. The latest Ag Economy Barometer from Purdue University/CME group shows farmer sentiments rose to 177 this month.

Tyne Morgan
Beef Production
Profit Tracker: Solid Margins For Cattle, Hogs

Cattle and hog feeding both saw solid average profits for the week ending April 2, boosted by higher average farmgate prices. Cattle were positive for the second week, while positive hog margins entered a third month.

Greg Henderson
Industry
Greg Hanes: Beef Checkoff: Who’s Who & How It Works

Greg Hanes, CEO of the Cattlemen's Beef Board, discusses Beef Checkoff contractors and the system in place to ensure funds are used only for authorized purposes.

Greg Hanes CEO Cattlemen's Beef Board
Beef Production
Reproductive Management of Cow Herd During Drought

With breeding season approaching, cattle producers must develop or modify management plans in anticipation of a drought to keep the most productive and valuable cows in the herd.

Ellen Crawford
View More