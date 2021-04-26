Beef Production

Feeder Cattle Prices Suffer Grain Rally

.
.
(.)

Steers and heifers sold $4 to $7 lower at auctions last week, with the mid- and late-week auctions contributing to the significant trend lower.

Agricultural Marketing Service reporters noted that rising grain prices and cost of gains are top-of-mind for stocker and feeder buyers. Drought is also playing a significant role in auction bids.  

“USDA reports show 78% of North Dakota, 61% of Montana, 58% of South Dakota, 56% of Wyoming, and 49% of Colorado with topsoil moisture short or very short,” AMS reporters said. “In those areas, heifers held back as replacements continue to be offered at the auctions.”

Auction receipts totaled 181,600 head last week compared to 217,500 the previous week and 158,100 last year.

Corn prices traded limit up in July, with futures rising 25 cents to $6.57 ½. December corn rose 17 1/2 cents to $5.67 1/4. July soybeans closed up 23 1/4 cents at $15.39 1/4. Prices closed near the session high today and hit another contract high and nearly eight-year high.

Live cattle futures finished high-range with gains of 55 cents to $1.10 through the December contract. Feeder cattle ended from 40 cents lower to 40 cents higher through the November contract, which was also high-range.

 

 

Latest News

Industry
Bale Wrap to Drainage Tile, a Pinch on Plastics Supplies is Spurring Nationwide Shortage

Plastic-based products and materials are in short supply as rising costs also deliver sticker shock on many farm supply products. From demand to production shortages at plants, the problem first popped up last summer.

Tyne Morgan
Beef Production
calves-DustyCriag
Finishing Beef Calves On-Farm

Rural landowners are often interested in raising livestock to slaughter for personal consumption, local marketing or for normal commodity markets. There are several options producers can use to finish cattle.

Paul Beck
Industry
Beef. It’s What’s For Dinner. Brand Launches Sustainability Campaign

NCBA, a contractor to the Beef Checkoff, launches integrated campaign to share stories of real beef farmers and ranchers and their commitment to protecting the land for generations to come.

NCBA
Education
Angus VNR: Quality is Foremost for Texas Bull Supplier

Before Bodey Langford got into the seedstock business twenty years ago, he was a commercial cattlemen. Even then, there were obvious quality trends.

Certified Angus Beef
Ag Policy
BT_FreeImages_Burger_Grill_Beef
Vilsack Goes on Offense Re: Errant Meat Consumption Reports

Secretary Vilsack flatly denied there is any effort by President Biden to reduce meat consumption to meet proposed cuts in greenhouse gas emissions. "Sometimes in the political world, games get played," he said.

Jim Wiesemeyer
Industry
Truth, Lies and Wild Pigs: Missouri Hunter Prosecuted on Presumption of Guilt?

When hunter Michael Bennett bought eight pigs at a sale barn, the wheels began turning on one of the most bizarre feral hog stories on record, and unleashed questions over guilt, innocence, and state power.

Chris Bennett
View More