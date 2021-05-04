Beef Production

Cash Fed Cattle Rally, Look For More

Feedyards across all regions sold cattle higher last week and are looking to push the market even further this week. Last week sales volumes were called light to moderate with packers chasing a tightening supply.

Cattle in the South traded primarily at $117 with a few up to $118 per cwt., $1 to $2 higher than the previous week. Cattle in the North sold mostly at $118 live with a few up to $119, and $188 to $190 dressed, $2 to $3 higher and up to $5 higher for dressed sales.

Beef demand is called higher this week as more restaurants re-open and consumer traffic exceeds expectations. Feedyards will be asking $120 or better this week.

Estimated weekly slaughter was 609,000 head last week compared to 631,299 last year. The total year-to-date was 8.36 million head, 3.4% below last year.

Boxed beef cutout values were higher with the Choice boxed beef at $252.85 per cwt., $15.19 higher than the previous week. Select boxed beef sold at $246.97 per cwt., $19.20 higher. Even as fed cattle prices move higher, packer margins again widened with the surging wholesale beef prices.

CME futures markets were closed on Friday for the Good Friday holiday. On Thursday June live cattle closed 35 cents lower at $122.55. Prices closed near the session low on mild profit taking after hitting a contract high in early trading. For the week, June cattle gained 77.5 cents. May feeder cattle futures closed down 17.5 cents at $149.225 Thursday. Prices closed nearer the session low and saw mild profit taking after hitting a contract high on Tuesday. For the week, May feeders fell 65 cents.

 

Latest News

Ag Policy
USDA Reopens CFAP2 Today: With 60 Days to Apply, Here’s Who’s Eligible

The second round of Coronavirus Food Assistance Program (CFAP 2) restarted April 5. Farmers have 60 days to either apply or make modifications to their existing CFAP 2 applications.

Tyne Morgan
Beef Production
Angus VNR: A Focus on the Cow and the Carcass Can Coexist

Kansas rancher Matt Perrier talks about his focus on maternal traits that fits marbling into the equation.

Certified Angus Beef
Market Reports
Stocker And Feeder Cattle Higher

Stocker and feeder cattle sold higher at auctions last week, but pressure on prices may develop as a result of the the WASDE report which projects smaller corn and soybean acres and higher grains prices.

Greg Henderson
Industry
Drovers Weekly Cattle Markets Update

Here's this week's update on cattle prices.

Drovers Editors
Beef Production
Selection for Maternal Performance

This week we discuss the EPDs to consider when selecting bulls that will be used as rotational sires. A rotational sire is a bull from which daughters will be retained to develop as replacements in our cowherd.

Mark Z. Johnson
Beef Production
Cash Fed Cattle Rally, Look For More

Feedyards across all regions sold cattle higher last week and are looking to push the market even further this week. Last week sales volumes were called light to moderate with packers chasing a tightening supply.

Greg Henderson
View More