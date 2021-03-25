Beef Production

Bayer to Give Away Nearly 900 Acres of Rejuvra® Herbicide to Take Back Land From Cheatgrass

Nebraska_Rangeland_Pasture_Forage
Nebraska_Rangeland_Pasture_Forage

To help ranchers transform invasive cheatgrass into high-quality forage, Bayer is giving away more than 125 acres’ worth of Rejuvra® herbicide to seven lucky ranchers this spring. Rejuvra herbicide stops cheatgrass before it emerges, resulting in more desirable forage, improved livestock performance and a better bottom line for ranchers. Any rancher in Colorado, Idaho, Montana, Nevada, North Dakota, Oregon, South Dakota, Utah, Washington and Wyoming can enter to win from March 1 until May 14.      

“Cheatgrass depletes the land’s resources, which leads to less productive rangeland and lower gains on cattle,” said Justin Hossfeld, western range segment manager for Bayer Environmental Science Division. “We are thrilled to offer a free trial of Rejuvra herbicide to several ranchers, and we hope many others will try it so they can also achieve stronger returns.” 

Unlike other products, Rejuvra, a pre-emergent herbicide, attacks cheatgrass with a new approach that breaks the cycle of germination and future seed production. This means that one application offers up to four years of protection. Some real-world trials also showed up to 3.5 times increase in production, reduced feed cost of $50-$100 per head and reduced labor costs of $15-$25 per head.

“I applied Rejuvra experimentally, and the results after a year were very dramatic,” said Dave Arthun of Montana. “This is really an opportunity to restore the rangeland.” 

“Rejuvra herbicide is the long-term, economical solution for controlling cheatgrass,” said Hossfeld. “We are encouraging ranchers to apply it before cheatgrass emerges this fall so their rangelands can return with increased grazing capacity for greater production gains."

In addition to improving the bottom line for ranchers, Rejuvra herbicide can also reduce the risk of wildfires. Cheatgrass is highly flammable, and when it invades rangeland, it poses increased risk to entire ecosystems. In a healthy rangeland system, wildfires are infrequent.    

Ranchers should visit rejuvra.com for a chance to win a free trial of Rejuvra herbicide. Winners will be chosen randomly from Colorado, Idaho, Montana, Nevada, North Dakota, Oregon, South Dakota, Utah, Washington and Wyoming. 

For more information about Rejuvra herbicide, to see a virtual plot tour or to receive a customized treatment program, visit rejuvra.com.

 

Latest News

Beef Production
Nebraska_Rangeland_Pasture_Forage
Bayer to Give Away Nearly 900 Acres of Rejuvra® Herbicide to Take Back Land From Cheatgrass

Seven ranchers can win herbicide proven to reduce costs and grow business for the long haul.

Industry Press Release
Ag Policy
Senate Extends PPP Loan Deadline; Only 3% of Ag Community Taking Advantage of Program to Date

Farmers and ranchers have more time to sign up for the Paycheck Protection Program. The Senate passed legislation to extend the deadline from March 31 to May 31.

Tyne Morgan
Beef Production
New Calf Care & Quality Assurance Program Launched

The U.S. calf-raising sector now has a program to help ensure optimal calf health and welfare via the Calf Care & Quality Assurance (CCQA) program, the first, collaborative educational tool that provides guidelines.

Drovers news source
Beef Production
Resilient Biotics Wins First-Ever Beef Alliance Startup Challenge

Resilient Biotics, a North-Carolina-based startup, has been named the winner of the 2021 Beef Alliance Startup Challenge and has earned a chance to conduct a pilot with a Beef Alliance member company.

Drovers news source
Beef Production
Profit Tracker: Cattle in the Red, Hog Rally Continues

Profit margins for cattle and hogs continue trending in opposite directions as feedyard closeouts slipped below breakeven and hog margins saw another boost from higher prices.

Greg Henderson
Beef Production
Quest for Hybrid Vigor Puts Herefords in Demand

Ranchers are finding advantages in profitability, retained female fertility and longevity when using Hereford bulls in their crossbreeding programs, and many advantages translate into benefits at the feedyard, too.

Drovers news source
View More