Bayer to Give Away Nearly 900 Acres of Rejuvra® Herbicide to Take Back Land From Cheatgrass

To help ranchers transform invasive cheatgrass into high-quality forage, Bayer is giving away more than 125 acres’ worth of Rejuvra® herbicide to seven lucky ranchers this spring. Rejuvra herbicide stops cheatgrass before it emerges, resulting in more desirable forage, improved livestock performance and a better bottom line for ranchers. Any rancher in Colorado, Idaho, Montana, Nevada, North Dakota, Oregon, South Dakota, Utah, Washington and Wyoming can enter to win from March 1 until May 14.

“Cheatgrass depletes the land’s resources, which leads to less productive rangeland and lower gains on cattle,” said Justin Hossfeld, western range segment manager for Bayer Environmental Science Division. “We are thrilled to offer a free trial of Rejuvra herbicide to several ranchers, and we hope many others will try it so they can also achieve stronger returns.”

Unlike other products, Rejuvra, a pre-emergent herbicide, attacks cheatgrass with a new approach that breaks the cycle of germination and future seed production. This means that one application offers up to four years of protection. Some real-world trials also showed up to 3.5 times increase in production, reduced feed cost of $50-$100 per head and reduced labor costs of $15-$25 per head.

“I applied Rejuvra experimentally, and the results after a year were very dramatic,” said Dave Arthun of Montana. “This is really an opportunity to restore the rangeland.”

“Rejuvra herbicide is the long-term, economical solution for controlling cheatgrass,” said Hossfeld. “We are encouraging ranchers to apply it before cheatgrass emerges this fall so their rangelands can return with increased grazing capacity for greater production gains."

In addition to improving the bottom line for ranchers, Rejuvra herbicide can also reduce the risk of wildfires. Cheatgrass is highly flammable, and when it invades rangeland, it poses increased risk to entire ecosystems. In a healthy rangeland system, wildfires are infrequent.

Ranchers should visit rejuvra.com for a chance to win a free trial of Rejuvra herbicide. Winners will be chosen randomly from Colorado, Idaho, Montana, Nevada, North Dakota, Oregon, South Dakota, Utah, Washington and Wyoming.

For more information about Rejuvra herbicide, to see a virtual plot tour or to receive a customized treatment program, visit rejuvra.com.