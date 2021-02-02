Beef Production

Angus VNR: CAB Brand Basics

Uniquely not-for-profit and owned by ranchers, the Certified Angus Beef brand drives value in the beef supply chain from beginning to end. It’s the original premium beef program but even after 42 years, many cattlemen still have questions on how it works for them. 

“That's something we're very, very proud of as a brand and the fact we do not take any dollars out of the pocket of cattle producers, and instead we are driving those Certified Angus Beef premiums back into the pocket of producers through the consumer demand that we are able to build through our partners, says Kara Lee, CAB assistant director of producer engagement. “Obviously, having that diverse portfolio of food service, retail, international, there are a lot of different places that product can go on once it leaves the packing plant, and we are unique in the fact that, Certified Angus Beef never owns a pound of product, we never own cattle.”

Through its global network of licensed partners, the company creates what’s called a pull-through demand model: more consumers knowing and asking for the brand means more demand for registered Angus cattle.

“When the consumer is willing to pay more, we know that packers are willing to pay more for those high-quality Angus influenced feeder calves. When the feeder is willing to pay more for those calves, we know that the commercial cow-calf producer is willing to, in turn, pay more for high-quality registered Angus bulls in order to upgrade the quality of the calves that they're weaning off every year. While many pieces that this beef supply chain can feel very segmented, we know that they're all very directly tied together in terms of achieving that overall mission statement,” Lee says.

The first threshold to earn the Certified Angus Beef logo starts at a licensed packing plant.

“Today, the way we identify those cattle as being Angus type at the packing plant is that they do have to be predominantly solid black hided. What that means is that the entire animal from behind the point of the shoulder above the flank and in front of the tail head must be a solid black hide,” Lee says. “No cattle get the brand before that hide comes off and every one is evaluated on an individual basis by that USDA grader for all 10 of those standards.”

Of those 10, one factor stands out as the highest hurdle – 92% of eligible cattle that don’t earn the brand, fall short of those premium dollars for lack of adequate marbling.

“The reason we talk about marbling so much, it's not because we think it's the only trait you need to pay attention to,” she says. “We know that marbling is a highly heritable trait. Roughly about 40% of what influences your marbling overall is based on genetics. We know that has to be coupled with high quality health, nutrition, overall management of those cattle, but the best way to start out with a clean slate and good potential is to start out with high quality genetics.”

The message is clear from consumers: high-quality beef is worth more and they’re willing to pay.

“The number one area where producers can make meaningful and measurable progress in terms of their own bottom line for Certified Angus Beef premiums by increasing that acceptance rate and where we as a brand can really put our focus in trying to grow more supply for that growing consumer demand,” she says.

 

Latest News

Ag Policy
Tom Vilsack
Vilsack Says He’s Open To COOL

Tom Vilsack, during Senate confirmation hearings Tuesday, said he was willing to consider reimplementation of country-of-origin labeling (COOL) regulations for meat products.

Greg Henderson
Ag Policy
Here’s Why a Tough Stance on China Could Continue Under Biden Administration

During U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen’s confirmation hearing in January, Yellen previewed how the Biden administration may address trade issues with China.

Tyne Morgan
Industry
COVID-19 Case Rates Still Lower in Packing Plants Than General Population

A new report from the Meat Institute shows new COVID-19 infection rates among meat and poultry workers are 60% lower than in the general U.S. population and two-thirds lower than case rates in the sector in May 2020.

Jennifer Shike
Beef Production
Selk: The Third Stage of Calving: Shedding of Fetal Membranes

The third stage of calving is the shedding of the placenta or fetal membranes. In cattle this normally occurs in less than eight to 12 hours.

Glenn Selk
Industry
The Impossible Whopper, which is sold at Burger King.
Impossible Foods Cuts Faux Meat Prices By 20% At Grocery Stores

Impossible Foods said it would cut the prices of its faux meat patties by 20% at U.S. grocery stores as it ramps up production with a larger plan to eventually undercut ground beef prices.

Reuters
Ag Policy
Vilsack Returns to USDA With A Different Attitude

He’s the only USDA secretary that has served in one administration and has been asked to come back years later. For Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack, it’s an opportunity he is looking forward to for many reasons.

Jennifer Shike
View More