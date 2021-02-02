Ag Policy

Is Phase One or Politics Driving China’s Record Appetite for U.S. Ag Products?

USFR-FJR 1.31.21

China’s hunger for American grown agricultural commodities looks to be growing, with the biggest week of corn purchases from China ever.

With a record week of corn buys last week, this U.S. Grains Council’s visual says it all.  Four of the top 25 U.S. corn export sales announcements came last week, and all to China. That included Friday’s announcement by USDA, which confirmed China made the second largest buy of corn ever from the U.S.

grains

 

It wasn’t just corn China was interested in. The CFO of Archer-Daniels-Midland (ADM)DM told investors last week that China also committed to buy 200 million gallons of ethanol, which would be the largest purchase of U.S. ethanol ever by China in a given year. The country says it will take delivery of the 200 million gallons of U.S. ethanol in just the first six months of 2021.

“That would be a significant purchase,” says Edward Hubbard of Renewable Fuels Association (RFA). “That would be something that would shake the industry up.”

The renewed demand is a good sign for U.S. corn farmers, and purchases that come as a relief for a struggling domestic biofuels industry.

“Based on the Phase One agreement last year, we thought China would come after ethanol like they’ve come after corn, and to finally see that starting to take place is really, really encouraging,” says John Linder, an Ohio farmer and grower president of National Corn Growers Association (NCGA). “Our ethanol industry is really needing to move product to stay healthy and whole.”

China coming back to the U.S. for ethanol after several years of a purchasing drought seems to be adding fuel to the Chinese demand story.

“China has had record corn and wheat exports in particular, which have been great and really helped a lot of our farmers who have been hurting,” says Brian Kuehl, co-executive director of Farmers for Free Trade.

What's Behind all the Buys?

The increased interest from China comes as reports show it may be facing food shortages. But trade experts say it’s also due to increased feed needs.

“They've been clear that they're trying to stockpile some of their feed,” adds Kuehl. “Second is they're in the process of trying to rebuild from African Swine Fever (ASF).”

While Chinese purchases continue to ramp up, data released in January showed China fell short of its Phase One trade promise. Despite the miss, the total purchases were up considerably from 2019.

“If you go back to 2016, and 2017, we were exporting about $20 billion to $23 billion in products to China every year,” explains Kuehl. “Then we had the trade wars start and those drop down to about $9 billion in exports. So, we more than halved the amount we were exporting this year, but we've come back to about that pre trade war level, which is great.”

Whether it’s to fulfill Phase One promised, or an increased need for feed, some say the timing of the record Chinese buys isn’t a coincidence.

“The timing is certainly curious as the new administration comes in,” says Arlan Suderman of StoneX Group

“I would like to say that this had nothing to do with the new administration, but the timing of it is a bit suspicious,” says Hubbard. “If I were China, and I saw a transition of power like that, I would want to make a good showing to the incoming president, that China is serious about its agreements.”

While President Joe Biden hasn’t outlined his approach to trade, Washington insiders think he will stay tough on trade, but environment and labor may headline trade discussions in the future.

 

Latest News

Ag Policy
Tom Vilsack
Vilsack Says He’s Open To COOL

Tom Vilsack, during Senate confirmation hearings Tuesday, said he was willing to consider reimplementation of country-of-origin labeling (COOL) regulations for meat products.

Greg Henderson
Ag Policy
Here’s Why a Tough Stance on China Could Continue Under Biden Administration

During U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen’s confirmation hearing in January, Yellen previewed how the Biden administration may address trade issues with China.

Tyne Morgan
Industry
COVID-19 Case Rates Still Lower in Packing Plants Than General Population

A new report from the Meat Institute shows new COVID-19 infection rates among meat and poultry workers are 60% lower than in the general U.S. population and two-thirds lower than case rates in the sector in May 2020.

Jennifer Shike
Beef Production
Selk: The Third Stage of Calving: Shedding of Fetal Membranes

The third stage of calving is the shedding of the placenta or fetal membranes. In cattle this normally occurs in less than eight to 12 hours.

Glenn Selk
Industry
The Impossible Whopper, which is sold at Burger King.
Impossible Foods Cuts Faux Meat Prices By 20% At Grocery Stores

Impossible Foods said it would cut the prices of its faux meat patties by 20% at U.S. grocery stores as it ramps up production with a larger plan to eventually undercut ground beef prices.

Reuters
Ag Policy
Vilsack Returns to USDA With A Different Attitude

He’s the only USDA secretary that has served in one administration and has been asked to come back years later. For Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack, it’s an opportunity he is looking forward to for many reasons.

Jennifer Shike
View More