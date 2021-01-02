Ag Policy

NCBA Delivers House Introduction of Bipartisan DIRECT Act

NCBA hails the introduction of bipartisan legislation to create new opportunities for cattle producers and processors to market beef products.

Introduced by U.S. Representatives Dusty Johnson (R - At-Large, S.D.) and Henry Cuellar (D - 28th Dist., TX), the Direct Interstate Retail Exemption for Certain Transactions (DIRECT) Act of 2021 would allow retail quantities of meat processed under state-inspection to be sold across state lines through e-commerce, providing beef producers and local processors alike with more options to market direct-to-consumers.

“The COVID-19 pandemic highlighted an urgent need for our industry to expand opportunities for state-inspected meatpackers. NCBA acted quickly last year, advocating to allow more beef to be safely sold online across state lines. The DIRECT Act will allow cattle producers and smaller beef processors to more easily evolve to meet the growing demand for e-commerce sales,” said NCBA Policy Division Chair and South Dakota rancher Todd Wilkinson. “Thank you to Representatives Johnson and Cuellar for recognizing the shifts in an ever-changing market and introducing this critical legislation."

Background

Currently, many states such as South Dakota and Texas have State Meat and Poultry Inspection (MPI) programs approved by the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (USDA FSIS) as “at least equal to” standards set under the Federal Meat Inspection Act (FMIA) and Poultry Products Inspection Act (PPIA). Under the existing framework however, state-inspected products can only be sold interstate if approved to do so under the Cooperative Interstate Shipping Program (CIS).

The DIRECT Act would amend the retail exemption under the FMIA and PPIA to allow processors, butchers, or other retailers to sell normal retail quantities (300 lbs. of beef, 100 lbs. of pork, 27.5 lbs. of lamb) of MPI State Inspected Meat online to consumers across state lines. Because transactions authorized under the DIRECT Act sales are direct to consumer via e-commerce, sales are traceable and can easily be recalled. The proposal also includes clear prohibitions on export, keeping our equivalency agreements with trading partners intact. The DIRECT Act will allow states operating under the CIS system to ship and label as they are currently.

 

Latest News

Ag Policy
NCBA Delivers House Introduction of Bipartisan DIRECT Act

The DIRECT act will allow state inspected beef processors to sell their products across state lines when standards are the same as federal requirements.

NCBA
9 min ago
Industry
Lawsuit Challenges FDA Approval of Additive in Impossible Burgers

The Center for Food Safety filed a legal brief challenging FDA's approval of soy leghemoglobin (“heme”), a color additive used to make Impossible Foods’ Impossible Burger appear to “bleed” like real meat.

Jennifer Shike
6 min ago
Market Reports
Could Corn or Cattle be the Next GameStop?

With the run-up in stock prices for GameStop, AMC and others, could corn, soybeans or cattle be next? Listen to what Tommy Grisafi of Advance Trading had to say about it on U.S. Farm Report this weekend.

Tyne Morgan
26 min ago
Beef Production
Ranchers Split on Need for Traceability System

Data from a recent Pulse Poll shows that ranchers are split nearly down the middle about traceability initiatives.

Katie James
33 min ago
Ag Policy
President Biden's pick for Ag Secretary has a confirmation hearing set for Tuesday. During that time, Tom Vilsack could detail future plans for utilizing the CCC for climate initiatives and COVID recovery.
Vilsack Could Unveil His Climate, CCC Plans During Tuesday’s Hearing

AS USDA reviews the previous administration’s plans for the remaining CFAP money, President Biden’s pick to lead USDA will help spearhead those efforts, and find ways to incentives farmers for climate initiatives.

Tyne Morgan
58 min ago
Beef Production
Meatpacking Industry Responds to U.S. Congress Investigation

A U.S. Congress panel is investigating COVID-19 outbreaks at meatpacking plants nationwide. Here's how some of the packing plants responded.

Jennifer Shike
12 min ago
View More