National 4-H Thinks Biden's Infrastructure Plan Could Bridge the Rural, Urban Digital Divide

President Biden’s “Build Back Better” plan is centered around improving infrastructure. While critics say the plan is too costly and includes more than infrastructure, proponents say it could help bridge the rural and urban digital divide.

The plan includes a renewed push to get better internet access to rural America. National 4-H Council says statistics show one in six children don’t have access to the internet. When the pandemic shut down schools and moved learning online, rural broadband struggles became especially apparent.

President Biden's $2 trillion infrastructure proposal includes $100 billion for digital infrastructure, with a goal of giving all Americans access to affordable yet reliable high-speed internet.

Jennifer Sirangelo, president and CEO of the National 4-H Council, says the pandemic brought to light even further the divide between rural and urban when it comes to broadband access.

“The FCC's data shows there are about 15 million Americans who are without reliable high-speed broadband access,” Sirangelo says. “Our estimates show there are multiple millions of those who are youth and young people. We know we're in the range of three to five million kids who do not have access in rural America, and these are challenges that are just not acceptable anymore. We know for young people to be prepared for the future they need broadband, and there has been opportunity now for us to talk about it more."

Not only do children need access to the internet for learning, but Sirangelo says they help adults use online tools.

“We know our young people are digital natives, and they do live online. Unfortunately, we know the pandemic has made the amount of time they spend online on digital activities even longer,” she adds. “But for 4-H, broadband access is truly a matter of opportunity. We believe strongly every young person deserves the opportunity to succeed no matter their circumstance or their zip code. That's why broadband is so important."

Biden’s Build Back Better factsheet states the plan will bring high-speed broadband to every American, including the 35% of rural Americans who lack access to broadband at minimally acceptable speeds.

