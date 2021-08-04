Ag Policy

National 4-H Thinks Biden's Infrastructure Plan Could Bridge the Rural, Urban Digital Divide

Access to Rural Internet 040821

President Biden’s “Build Back Better” plan is centered around improving infrastructure. While critics say the plan is too costly and includes more than infrastructure, proponents say it could help bridge the rural and urban digital divide.

The plan includes a renewed push to get better internet access to rural America. National 4-H Council says statistics show one in six children don’t have access to the internet. When the pandemic shut down schools and moved learning online, rural broadband struggles became especially apparent.

President Biden's $2 trillion infrastructure proposal includes $100 billion for digital infrastructure, with a goal of giving all Americans access to affordable yet reliable high-speed internet.

Jennifer Sirangelo, president and CEO of the National 4-H Council, says the pandemic brought to light even further the divide between rural and urban when it comes to broadband access. 

“The FCC's data shows there are about 15 million Americans who are without reliable high-speed broadband access,” Sirangelo says. “Our estimates show there are multiple millions of those who are youth and young people. We know we're in the range of three to five million kids who do not have access in rural America, and these are challenges that are just not acceptable anymore. We know for young people to be prepared for the future they need broadband, and there has been opportunity now for us to talk about it more."

Not only do children need access to the internet for learning, but Sirangelo says they help adults use online tools.

“We know our young people are digital natives, and they do live online. Unfortunately, we know the pandemic has made the amount of time they spend online on digital activities even longer,” she adds. “But for 4-H, broadband access is truly a matter of opportunity. We believe strongly every young person deserves the opportunity to succeed no matter their circumstance or their zip code. That's why broadband is so important."

Biden’s Build Back Better factsheet states the plan will bring high-speed broadband to every American, including the 35% of rural Americans who lack access to broadband at minimally acceptable speeds.

Related Stories: 

Biden Rolls Out Infrastructure Plan, Funding to Fuel Broadband, Roads and Waterways

 

Latest News

Ag Policy
National 4-H Thinks Biden's Infrastructure Plan Could Bridge the Rural, Urban Digital Divide

While critics say President Biden's infrastructure plan is too costly and includes more than infrastructure, proponents say it could help bridge the rural and urban digital divide.

Tyne Morgan
Industry
BT Feedlot Feed Truck
CFTC Files Charges Against Easterday

The CFTC alleges Easterday Ranches Inc., and Cody Easterday engaged in fraud for the sale of more than 200,000 non-existent cattle, making false statements to an exchange, and violating exchange-set position limits.

Greg Henderson
Industry
Study Finds Beef Industry Can Cut Emissions

A comprehensive assessment of 12 strategies for reducing beef production emissions found that industry can reduce GHG emissions by as much as 50% in certain regions, with most potential in the United States and Brazil.

Christine Griffiths - The Nature Conservancy
Beef Production
Nature Conservancy and NRCS Enter Cooperative Agreement

The Nature Conservancy and USDA Natural Resources Conservation Service announce a five-year cooperative agreement to increase private land conservation in Kansas, Missouri, Nebraska, Oklahoma, and South Dakota.

Industry Press Release
Education
Ohio State Fair Will Not Be Open to Public in 2021

The Ohio Expositions Commission announced that the 2021 Ohio State Fair will not be open to the public, and will instead focus on agricultural and educational competitions for exhibitors, their families and guests.

Jennifer Shike
Industry
Consumers Hopeful Ag Can Positively Impact Climate Change

Consumers view agriculture as part of the solution to climate change. Cargill’s Feed4Thought survey found those who indicated climate change as important also rated livestock and agriculture lowest in negative impact.

Drovers news source
View More