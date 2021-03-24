Critics of Biden's $3T Infrastructure Plan Says It's Too Costly, Not Enough Focus on Infrastructure

The Biden Administration is said to be readying a $3 trillion infrastructure and economic plan. While officials say the plan centers around roads, bridges and other infrastructure projects, critics say that’s only a small piece of the potential proposal.

The proposal is part of Biden’s “Build Back Better” plan. But more than infrastructure, it could also include climate-change initiatives. And the massive bill is drawing criticism from those who say infrastructure should stay the focus.

“The big concern is the fact that there are certain things that are being included in it, that a don't have a whole lot to do with infrastructure,” Mike Steenhoek, executive director of the Soy Transportation Coalition (STC), told AgriTalk host Chip Flory. “Number two, you have some of these provisions that are within the Green New Deal. And number three is just the sheer size of this package. I’m kind of wondering when we’re going to have trillion fatigue in this country? Or when are lawmakers finally going to say this isn't Monopoly money. So that's kind of a concern.”

Highlights of the potential plan include:

$1 trillion for repairing the nation's roads, bridges, waterways, rail, electric vehicles, etc.

Money for policies like free community college, pre-k education and paid family leave.

Funds for universal broadband internet access

Money for technologies to support 5G and a green electric grid

A portion of the bill focuses on carbon-free transportation

While reports show the spending would be partially offset by increasing taxes on companies and top earners, Steenhoek says he’s concerned about how much of the bill is not focused on infrastructure.

“Infrastructure can be a real source of bipartisan collaboration, if you keep it pretty tight, and really focus on all of the things that we all agree on: roads, bridges, ports, those kinds of things,” he says. “I would love to make sure that we that we keep it more focused on that. If we do, we have a greater chance for success.”

Related Stories

California Senators Press Biden to Set End Date for Gas-Powered Car Sales