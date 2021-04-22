Find essential insights, education and more with machinery previews, cattle handling demonstrations and updates from the industry experts.

Choose how you want to engage with the content, whether its in-person or online.

June 1 & 2

Location: Iowa State University, Ames, IA

On Day 1, attendees will preview mowers, rakes, conditioners and round balers and see hay in different stages, with demonstrations for mowing, conditioning, raking, baling, and more.

Day 2 features cattle handling demonstrations, from handling and sorting into the bud box to how to use working dogs for cattle handling and much more.

Cost: $99/day

>> Register Now

June 3

Location: Lyons Angus Ranch, Alta Vista, KS

The Lyons Angus Ranch will play host to a VIP event for cattle producers that includes a farm tour, networking and essential sessions on cattle quality and premiums, from handing to market.

Cost: $99

>> Register Now

June 8-9

Location: Online Event

On Day 1, the online experience brings a full day of online sessions and events that examine the science of producing, harvesting, storing and feeding forage products.

For Day 2, join us for more essential insights, education and fun as we spend the day exploring topics from how to prep cattle for the auction market to selling beef for a premium.

Cost: FREE

>> Register Now