Woolsey Fire Destroys Historic California Movie Set

The Woolsey fire in Southern California destroyed Paramount Ranch, a historic western movie set. According to the Santa Monica Mountains National Recreation Area’s Twitter feed, the western town replica burned to the ground.

Paramount Pictures purchased the 2,700-acre property in Agoura Hills, Calif., in 1927 and for 25 years many of Hollywood’s stars filmed there, including director Cecil B. Demille and actors Bob Hope, Gary Cooper and Claudette Colbert.

Changes to the studio system prompted Paramount Pictures to sell the ranch in the early 1950s, and William Hertz bought the southeast portion in 1953. Hertz built the permanent western town and television companies began producing westerns at the ranch, including The Cisco Kid and Dick Powell’s Zane Grey Theatre. From 1992 to 1997, Paramount Ranch was used as the setting for the television show, Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman. More recent television productions include HBO’s Westworld, The Mentalist, Weeds, and Hulu’s Quickdraw (2013-2014).

Photos and information showing the damage can be seen in the following tweets:

We are sorry to share the news that the #WoolseyFire has burned Western Town at #ParamountRanch in Agoura. We do not have any details or photos, but it is our understanding that the structures have burned. This area is an active part of the incident and we cannot access it. pic.twitter.com/oC4n7KR8ZT — Santa Monica Mtns (@SantaMonicaMtns) November 9, 2018

Sad for fans of @WestworldHBO and shows like Dr Quinn Medicine Woman, the Paramount Ranch western town movie set has burned to the ground in the Woolsey Fire @CBSLA #westworld #Woolseyfire pic.twitter.com/DhZWaGbr6g — John Schreiber (@johnschreiber) November 9, 2018

