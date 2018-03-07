Wildfires Continue to Erupt in Kansas

Kansas State University scientists and the National Interagency Coordination Center began warning producers and fire managers earlier this year that drought in the central and southern Plains is causing a higher than normal risk of wildfire. ( Farm Journal )

Prolonged dry weather conditions, low humidity and high winds means farmers and ranchers face another year of precarious risk of wildfires in the Plains.

In the past two days, nearly 50 wildfires have been reported across the state, burning 25,000 acres, Kansas officials told The Witchia Eagle. Of the reports, 21 were put out; 10 are in final clean-up and 16 are reported contained.

Monday, a wildfire burned 1,500 to 2,000 acres in Clark County, Kan., one day shy of the one-year anniversary of the massive Starbuck wildfire.

Tuesday, a fire Ellis County led to evacuation of farms near Hays, Kan., north of Catharine about 5 miles.

 

Kansas Highway Patrol Trooper Tod Hileman helped block traffic as ranchers herded cattle out of the wildfire’s path.

 

 

Four UH-60 Black Hawk helicopters and about 16 soldiers from the Kansas National Guard were deployed to support the control efforts, reports The Witchia Eagle.

Traffic on I-70 was rerouted between MP 157 and 163. This was only one of several road closures area, as smoke blanketed the area, making travel hazardous.

 

 

See the current number of active wildfires below:


 

 

 

Kansas State University scientists and the National Interagency Coordination Center began warning producers and fire managers earlier this year that drought in the central and southern Plains is causing a higher than normal risk of wildfire through April, stretching through Texas, Oklahoma and Kansas.

wildfire risk, March and April 2018
The "National Significant Wildland Fire Potential Outlook" says higher than normal fuel loads are increasing the risk for potential wildfire outbreaks this spring. (National Interagency Fire Center)

A Repeat of 2017 and 2016?

Ranchers and farmers in the area faced similar situations in 2017, when massive wildfires covered more than a 1.6 million acres in Texas, Oklahoma, Kansas and Colorado, on March 6, 7 and 8. Later in the year, wildfires affecting cattlemen were reported in North and South Dakota, Montana and California.

 

