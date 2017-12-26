Time for a Reboot

Our industry serves a vital and serious need— global food security. Beyond the weight on our shoulders to feed the world, there are the other stressors of this busy holiday season. Despite these important roles, sometimes we need to just take a step back to destress. While AgCareers.com is working to “Feed the World with Talent,” we also recognize the importance of taking a break to relax and recharge for the New Year.



You’ve probably experienced a huge build-up to the holidays with lots of work deadlines and extra preparations at home. Whether you enjoy a day off, or a week, making the most of your holiday time-off can effectively restart your internal computer. You know, like when all else fails, rebooting your electronic device seems to fix almost anything!



Here are 10 tips to take advantage of your downtime:

Unplug. This is a quick way to restart both your internal and actual computer. Take a hiatus from electronic devices, social media, and the constant buzz of your cell phone.

Do nothing. Allow yourself to be bored. When else do you get a chance? Rebel against that instinct to constantly check things off your to-do list.

Take a snooze. You’ve had a big year and you deserve it. Napping can promote relaxation, improve mood, alertness, and performance. If that’s out of the question, try meditation, yoga, or a get a massage.

On the other end of the spectrum, get active and outside! When you exercise, your body produces “happy chemicals.” If you’re in a colder climate, build a snowman, go cross-country skiing or layer-up for a run. If you are in a warmer climate, take advantage of the temperature with a round of golf or a pick-up game of basketball.

Read (or listen) to a book that’s been on your reading list, but you never seem to get to. Maybe it’s a guilty pleasure for fun, or a self-help or spiritual read to recharge.

Escape. As an alternative to reading, perhaps binge-watching a favorite or new series interests you? Those shows that have received rave reviews, everyone’s been talking about, or have sparked your interest? Set an afternoon aside to indulge.

Make a new music playlist. You’ll need new tunes for the office or tractor in 2018. Replace that Christmas music with old favorites or check out the top hits of 2017 in your favorite genre. Explore podcasts, which can also be an effective method to listen to entertaining content while keeping your hands free.

When it’s getting closer to return to work post-holidays, think about ways to limit stress for the year. What is causing you the most stress in your daily routine? What can you eliminate or change to start off the New Year on the right foot?

Adopt a new attitude towards work. It’s amazing how much difference positivity can make. Also, plan to take breaks while working this year. Make vacation plans so you have something to look forward to.

Re-evaluate. If you aren’t that thrilled with your current job, explore a change for 2018. Check out www.AgCareers.com to find a career you’ll love.

Editor’s Note: Bonnie Johnson is a marketing associate with www.AgCareers.com. Continue your hiring over the holidays at www.AgCareers.com.