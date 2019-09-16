Rio Bravo Ranch And Key Texas Water Rights To Sell

The 1,752-acre Rio Bravo Ranch, along with its 30,000-acre feet of water per year, is on the market.

The current owners say their property and associated rights that date back to 1909, represent one of the largest long-term sources of water in West Texas near El Paso. The property, which lays outside of both irrigation and conservation districts, also provides unlimited pumping access to existing wells. The ranch’s value is in the water for an investor or municipality looking for long term reliable water source.

"I cannot overstate the importance, long term significance and revenue opportunities of any water rights asset in Texas, specifically West Texas," said Bernard Uechtritz, with Dallas’ Icon Global Group, the real estate agents marketing the property. "While some owners may have barriers to entry in terms of metropolitan market access, 100% of any such right is increasingly a blue-sky opportunity. There exist many examples of forward-thinking successful collaborations of owners, pipeline companies and cities with thirsty customers. Rio Bravo Ranch represents one such golden opportunity.”

Located in Hudspeth county along the Rio Grande River, the property has unlimited withdrawals from any existing and any future water wells drilled on the property. This ranch has superior impounded water rights which were adjudicated in the Texas courts which allows for diversion from the Rio Grande as well as irrigation wells. The water rights date back to 1909.