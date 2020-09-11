Remembering the Farmer Pilot from 9-11

In America, farming and agriculture at the heart of nearly everything. That includes the tragic events of Sept. 11, 2001. United flight 93 crashed in Pennsylvania farm fields after heroic passengers thwarted the efforts of terrorists. In New York, meanwhile, a Massachusetts farmer was in the cockpit of American flight 11.

Almost a decade ago, AgDay's Clinton Griffiths shared the story of John Ogonowski and his family on the 10th anniversary of the attack. Watch the full story above to hear more about the farmer and pilot and the Farmall tractor that carries on his memory.