"Ranching for Profitability" Programs Held Across Nebraska

What are pillars to beef productivity? Grazing, reproduction, and cattle health are key to beef profitability and will be covered in half-day workshops across Nebraska by beef specialists and educators.



“Ranching for Profitability” programs will be held from 10 am to 2 pm (local time) and 5 pm to 9 pm (local time). Locations include Burwell and Thedford on Jan 9; O’Neill and Ainsworth on Jan. 10; Gordon and Valentine on Jan. 11, Kearney and Broken Bow on Jan.16; and Brady and Kimball on Jan. 17. Contact the local Extension Office one week prior for a meal count. Please note: speakers and topics may vary by location- contact the local extension office for a list of topics and speakers.



Head of the Animal Science Department, Clint Krehbiel, will discuss “Nutrition and Management Practices for Weaned Calves for Improved Health and Well-Being”. Krehbiel will also give an update on the UNL Animal Science program. Nebraska Extension beef nutrition specialist, Travis Mulliniks, will cover managing cows’ diets before and after calving to prepare them for the breeding season. The challenge continues as land managers battle newly introduced and established problem weeds. Mitch Stephenson, Nebraska Extension range and forage specialist, will discuss control methods for pasture weeds. Jerry Volesky and Daren Redfearn are experts in the field of irrigated forages and will share their insight in growing forage crops.



Pre-registration is required for a meal count (one week prior). All times are local.



*January 9 - Burwell (Sandstone Grill 10 am–2 pm) 308-346-4200;

*January 9 – Thedford (Sandhills Corral 5-9 pm) 308-645-2267;

*January 10 – O’Neill (Holt County Courthouse Annex 10 am–2 pm), 402-336-2760;

*January 10 – Ainsworth (Lutheran Church 5-9 pm), 402-387-2213;

*January 11 – Gordon (Gordon Community Building 10 am–2 pm) 308-327-2312;

*January 11 – Valentine (Peppermill Restaurant 5–9 pm) 402-376-1850;

*January 16 – Kearney (Buffalo Co Extension Office 10 am- 2 pm) 308-236-1235;

*January 16 - Broken Bow (Country Club 5 pm–9 pm) 308-872-6831;

*January 17 – Brady (Brady Community Center 10 am–2 pm) 308-532-2683;

*January 17 - Kimball (4-H Building 5 pm–9 pm) 308-235-3122;



Please call the office one week prior if you plan to attend. Cost is $15/person. Brought to you by Nebraska Extension, and local sponsors.