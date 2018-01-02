Pioneer Woman, Ree Drummond, Keynotes 2018 Cattle Industry Convention

Ranch-wife turned culinary superstar Ree Drummond will bring her experiences of trading in her city-girl heels for cowboy boots to the cattle industry event of the year.

The creator of the Pioneer Woman brand, Drummond is a writer, photographer, ranch wife and mother of four. She and her husband, Ladd Drummond, run a cow-calf operation in Pawhuska, Okla. Followers of her blog, www.ThePioneerWoman.com, and TV show, “The Pioneer Woman,” often see photos and video of the ranch activities, learning about life on a working cattle ranch.

Attendees at the 2018 Cattle Industry Convention and NCBA Tradeshow will hear from Drummond during the keynote address at the opening general session, Wednesday Jan. 31 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Drummond Land and Cattle is a member of the Oklahoma Cattlemen’s Association.

The couple recently opened the Pioneer Woman Mercantile in Pawhuska where they get 6,000 visitors a day on average. Her line of housewares and books can be found at Wal-Mart as well as at the Mercantile.

Drummond is the author of the No. 1 best-selling cookbook, The Pioneer Woman Cooks: Recipes from Accidental Country Girl and the 2011 memoir Black Heels to Tractor Wheels — A Love Story, which debuted at #2 on The New York Times Best Sellers list for nonfiction hardcover.

Ranch kids (and many more) can enjoy her children’s picture book, Charlie the Ranch Dog, which chronicles the adventures of her much-beloved basset hound. The book also premiered at No. 1 on The New York Times Best Sellers list.

Her blog, ThePioneerWoman.com, attracts more than 20 million page views per month and was named Weblog of the Year at the 2011, 2010 and 2009 Bloggie Awards.

