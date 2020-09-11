New Wisconsin Beef Plant Proposed

Wisconsin beef processor Strauss Brands is seeking approval to build a new 152,000 square-foot packing facility, according to the Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel.

Strauss Brands currently operates a 41,000 square-foot plant in Franklin, a suburb of Milwaukee, where it employs 170 workers. The company markets grass-fed beef, free-raised veal and lamb products. The new Strauss Brands plant would process between 250 and 500 cattle per day and employ about 260 workers.

The company said it has outgrown its current space and is seeking a special use permit to build the new facility on about 30 acres. Plans for the new plant include cattle pens, a harvest floor, carcass coolers, fabrication areas, packaging areas, warehouse areas, shipping docks, operations offices, employee welfare spaces and associated mechanical support facilities, according to a public hearing notice from the city of Franklin.

Strauss states on its website the company only partners “with American family farmers and ranchers who are passionate about the grass they grow, the land they preserve, and the cattle they raise. They are exceptionally skilled at their craft, using all-natural, biological, soil-balancing methods. Our family farmers carefully tend to their cattle and their land, producing authentic heritage-bred, free range, 100% grass finished beef – never administered antibiotics or hormones, as nature intended. This produces sustainably raised, great-tasting, marbled beef. Good for the cattle, the earth, and you.”

