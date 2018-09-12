New Pull-Type Disc Mower Conditioners Introduced by Massey Ferguson

AGCO Corporation announced that a new line of Hesston by Massey Ferguson pull-type disc mower conditioners would be available to forage growers. The RazorEdge 1300 Series pull-type disc mower conditioner line was debuted at the Husker Harvest Days in Grand Island, Neb., held from Sept. 11-13.

Features of the RazorEdge include a cutterbar that offers a smooth, clean cut, along with a hydraulically tensioned conditioner system reduces drying time to optimize crop quality.

“Everything about this rugged, high-capacity mower conditioner series is designed to give operators reliable, trouble-free hay cutting performance,” says Matt LeCroy, AGCO tactical marketing manager for hay and forages.

The RazorEdge 1300 Series replaces the previous RazorBar pull-type disc mower conditioners models. Hesston by Massey Ferguson is offering four different types of RazorEdge mowers including:

MF1373, a 9 ft 10-inch (2.9m) side-pull model

MF1376, a 9 ft 10-inch (2.9m) center-pivot model

MF1393, a 13 ft (3.9m) center-pivot model

MF1395, the largest at 16 ft. (4.9m), is a center-pivot model

RazorEdge 1300 Series mower conditioners are equipped with the RazorEdge cutterbar. The spur gear design for the cutterbar allows for a thin profile and closer cutting without tilting the header. The design minimizes scalping, limiting debris and ash content for harvest forage.

Another exclusive feature to the RazorEdge mowers are Radura knives. The factory installed knives feature an 18-degree “high lift” bottom-bevel and a special cold-rolled process for a wear-resistant edge. The Radura knives are designed to maintain sharpness longer than ground-edge knives.

The mower conditioners crimp the crop every 3 to 4 inches in the RazorEdge with a single set of steel-on-steel conditioner rolls. Fast drying time is a result of the crimping action with the stem breaking open while also preserving leaf quality.

Optional rubber-on-rubber conditioner rolls are available on the 1373 and 1376 models, while rubber-on-steel conditioner rollers can be used in the 1393 and 1395 models.

An industry-exclusive hydraulic roll conditioning tension system can be found in the 1393 and 1395 models. The 1373 and 1376 models feature a spring tensioner to deliver consistent roll pressure and can also be purchased with a tine conditioner or may be ordered without a conditioner.

To learn more about the Hesston by Massey Ferguson RazorEdge 1300 Series pull-type disc mower conditioners can be found at masseyferguson.us.