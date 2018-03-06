NCBA Schedules Crossbreeding Success Webinar

The National Cattlemen’s Beef Association (NCBA) continues its genetics webinar series with a session on crossbreeding programs, scheduled for Thursday, March 22, 2018 at 7 p.m. Central.

Structured crossbreeding systems have been shown to have substantial impacts on the production efficiency of commercial cow-calf operations. Join the webinar to discuss keys for successful and profitable crossbreeding systems that enhance profit and sustainability. You’ll learn about the role of managed heterosis, simple breeding systems and breed complementarity as key value drivers in crossbreeding systems.

Megan Rolf, PhD and Bob Weaber, PhD, both from Kansas State University, will lead the discussion.

Also, if you missed the last two webinars in this four-part genetics series, which focused on EPDs and Indexes, the sessions now are available on demand, with the link available at WWW.NCBA.ORG.

Register here for the upcoming crossbreeding webinar.