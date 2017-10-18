Murphy: Veggies Come Back

If you spent your days (as I do) reviewing both mainstream and social media, you’d might become convinced that A). The entire world is going veggie; and B). People are giving up meat due to deep concerns for animals and anxieties over livestock’s environmental impact.

Leave it to Cosmopolitan magazine — actually, the UK edition — to set us straight.

Without question, Cosmo is one of my favorites, and I regularly “read” the cover every month. But along with such essential insights as, “9 Things to Know Before Dermaplaning Your Face” (like, don’t do it!); “17 of the Best Fall Fragrances” (why stop at only 17?): and “This Husband’s Pumpkin-Themed Dudeoir Shoot Will Certainly Put the Spice in Your Latte” (yikes — a nude guy gripping a pumpkin stem is an image you can never un-see), the UK mag recently ran a much more useful article.

The story was titled, “6 Former Vegetarians Explain Why They Started Eating Meat Again,” and contrary to popular perspectives, their reasons for going veggie — and going back — ranged from seriously silly to deadly serious.

“Just as people are mindfully trying to reduce the amount of meat and fish in their diet,” the story explained, “it works the other way, too.”

With that, Cosmo UK’s reporter interviewed a number of people about why they decided to re-introduce meat into their diet, keeping in mind that the “people” were all young, Caucasian women.

Demographics aside, their explanations paint a far different picture of the vegetarian movement:

Laura: “I was hungover.” I was veggie from the age of 11, but I turned to the dark side the day after my 30th birthday when a massive hangover and a bacon sandwich got the better of me. I was veggie before mainly because my Mum was a terrible cook; if she cooked meat, it was fatty and tough and accompanied by a boiled-to-death veg. I now eat bacon, sausages, chicken and chorizo, but it’s always good quality organic and probably only three days a week.

Cristina: “I won a bet with my sister.” When I was 10, my sister bet me I couldn’t be veggie for five years. The bet was for a tenner, which at the time, seemed like a good deal. Out of being stubborn more than anything, I stuck it out for five long years. On the day the bet ended, I spent half of the tenner on chicken nuggets and chips.

Laura: “I became severely anemic.” I stopped eating meat in 2007, but began eating meat again in 2017. Being a vegetarian was annoying in some respects, because people constantly question you about it or instantly decide they don’t like you, [and] there [are] always limited options when you go out to eat.

Danielle: “My passion for food took over.” I decided to become a vegetarian when I was eight because I was absolutely mad about animals and couldn’t bear the thought of eating them for my dinner. It wasn’t an easy decision to eat meat again a decade later. However, as my passion for food grew, [and] as I got older, I eventually decided to eat meat again. I eat every type of meat now; five dinners out of seven will be meat-based in our house.

Imogen: “I was diagnosed [with] celiac [disease].” I’d been a vegetarian since I was six. I think I’d just decided I didn’t really like meat. My parents humored me, but it lasted quite a while. I started eating meat again in January after being diagnosed as a celiac, an autoimmune disease caused by a reaction to gluten. A lot of vegetarian restaurant options are gluten-based (like pizza and pasta), so I wanted to have a wider diet. [Now] I like chicken, if it’s spicy and has lots of flavor, bacon and salami.

Lola (not her real name): “It wasn’t helping my autism or disordered eating.” I went vegetarian after I lived in the U.S. and learned more about the meatpacking industry. It was difficult for me to eat vegetarian food, and as a person on the autistic spectrum, it was really hard to figure out how to make meals. To be honest, switching to being veggie played into [my] disordered eating habits. Recently, I’ve been lucky enough to see a dietician who has helped my disordered eating and autism and helped me to build meal plans.

I give credit to Cosmo UK for presenting honest stories of people who went veggie for reasons other than animal welfare, and more to the point, for giving them a forum to explain why that decision sometimes proves untenable.

As a result, I’m this close to deciding I might actually start reading next month’s issue.

I’ve just got to know the backstory of “Kate Middleton’s Countdown to the Due Date for Royal Baby Number Three.”

Editor’s Note: The opinions in this commentary are those of Dan Murphy, a veteran journalist and commentator.