Murphy: The New ‘Sniff Test’

The pull dates that appear on perishable foods (meat and milk, primarily) have long been a staple of stand-up comedy.
Jerry Seinfeld, for example, has a whole routine about the “Use-By” dates stamped on milk cartons, asking, “How do they know that’s the exact date when the milk goes bad? Do the cows give them a hint?” and drawing laughs by imagining the terror it instills in someone daring to drink the milk after the expiration date.
Truth is, most consumers don’t understand the difference between any of the phrases that appear on meat, dairy and other perishable food products, nor do they realize — like Seinfeld — that most product dating doesn’t convey food-safety information.
For example, according to USDA:
- “Sell-By” dates are not intended as a safety date; they’re used for retail inventory control
- “Use-By” is also not a safety date; it is intended to indicate the last date to expect peak quality
- “Best If Used By” also not a safety date; it alerts consumers how long the product will maintain the best flavor or quality
A few states require actual expiration dates on certain perishables, but consumer research has shown that the best phrasing to alert the pubic to the possibility of spoilage is the “Best If Used By” labeling.
The Ultimate Test
Of course, the alternative to simply conducting a sniff test of suspect foods that have been in the fridge past whatever date appears on the packaging is the use of a device that does the sniffing for you.
One such product is the FOODsniffer, a device about the size of a TV remote, available in several designer colors (to match your kitchen décor?) and is available online for only $129.99 (shipping not included).
The device uses chemical sensors that detect molecular decomposition in meat or fish by measuring the presence of volatile compounds given off as raw food deteriorates. You point, you click, and the information is sent to your smartphone.
No matter what the app says, you then look at the piece of meat, see if it’s really brown, or only slightly brown, remember that you paid $8 a pound for it, peel back the packaging film and smell it yourself.
Despite what the fancy FOODsniffer data indicated, if it looks okay, and it doesn’t smell all that bad, you’re probably cooking it — figuring that whatever nasty bugs are breeding in or on it will be roasted once it’s on the grill, anyway.
That’s not likely to be the case in China, however.
Given the relative dearth of food safety regulations (and enforcement), coupled with the fact that simply throwing out post-date products is far less of an option, an electronic food sniffer just introduced may be a big seller.
According to the China Daily news service, researchers at China Aerospace Science and Industry Corp. have developed a gadget designed to check the freshness of meat.
“You open the device and open an application on your mobile phone and then place the device very close to the meat for about 10 seconds,” Niu Ye, an engineer at the institute working on the product, was quoted in the story.
The meat sniffer detects the level of bacteriological activity, judges the meat’s freshness and displays the data on the phone.
Sounds great — except for one glitch.
It’s only 80% to 90% accurate, and that could be a problem, since as many as one out of every five pieces of meat could register a false negative, leading to potentially serious food-safety issues.
Niu Ye told China Daily that those percentages “will be improved in future versions of the hardware and the app.”
Great. Let me know when version 2.0 is available, but until then …
I’ll still conduct the original smell test, along with the complementary eye test.
So far, that method’s been 100% accurate in my experience — as long as the meat is carefully handled, all utensils are properly sanitized and the item is thoroughly cooked to the recommended internal temperature to ensure food safety, that is.
Which, if you’re that conscientious, you’re probably not letting $25 bucks’ worth of beef sit in your refrigerator to spoil, anyway.
Editor’s Note: The opinions in this commentary are those of Dan Murphy, a veteran journalist and commentator.
Comments
Before purchasing any online protection, it is smarter to get the statement from in excess of one online protection supplier organization. 18bet
Good day everyone my name is Lisa Vedal from UK I have this great opportunity to shell this testimony about how I get cure for my HIV,two yeas ago I was HIV positive so I was suffering from it I was doing one thing or the order to get a cure there was know way for it so I was on my way search on the internet I see a testimony of a young man,speaking about how Dr JOHN Help him get a cured for HIV with his herbal medicine I was surprise and I do not believe I said okay let me try him I contact him on his email address and he gave me intrusion and I follow it he told me what to do and I do it after a 5 days he send me the medicine true DHL and i receive it fast he told me how to use it and I do it after two weeks he told me that I should go for test I do it and I was afraid then later on the test came out i was so surprise that am HIV negative I was so very happy i could not believe it we work and i we be HIV Negative, now am happy with my wife and two kids I want to use this opportunity to say this if you have this kind of disease called HIV I want you to contact him on is email(drjohnhivcurehome@gmail.com) OR whats-app +2347064365391 And he can also help you get a cure for HPV disease or any kind of disease with his herbal medicine. all you have to do is to believe him. thank you my Dr may god bless you.
Hello everyone, My name is Jennifer Lora from the USA/Florida I am here to give my testimony about a herbalist doctor who helped me in my life.I was infected with HIV VIRUS in 2015, i went to many hospitals for cure but there was no solution,i keep on spending money just to make sure i am okay but to know all was nothing so I was thinking how can I get a solution out so that my body can be okay. One day I was in the river side thinking where I can go to get solution. so a lady walked to me telling me why am I so sad and i open up all to her telling her my problem,she told me that she can help me out, she introduce me to a doctor who uses herbal medication to cure HIV VIRUS and gave me his email, so i Email him. He told me all the things I need to do that it going to prepare some medication to me and also give me instructions to take it, which I followed properly. Before I knew what was happening, after A Month, the HIV VIRUS that was in my body DISAPPEARED.:i thank you so much DR JOHN Email him today for your cure on (drjohnhivcurehome@gmail.com) OR whats-app +2347064365391
Hello I'm Paula Edwards from USA, Dr. JOHN has really made me so much believe in him by getting me cured with his herbal treatment. i really appreciate you Dr.JOHN for bringing back happiness to my life again. thanks you so much,friends join me to thank him for what he has actually done for me i pray to you all for a good life and good health, and most especially to you Dr. JOHN THANKS.
I have been suffering from (HERPES SIMPLEX VIRUS) disease for the past four years and had constant pain, especially in my knees. During the first year,I had faith in God that i would be healed someday.This disease started circulating all over my body and i have been taking treatment from my doctor, few months ago i came on search on the internet if i could get any information concerning the cure of this disease, on my search i saw a testimony of someone who has been healed from (HERPES SIMPLEX VIRUS) by this Man Dr JOHN and she drop the email address of this man and advise we should contact him for any sickness that he would be of help, so i wrote to Dr. JOHN Telling him about my (HERPES Virus) well after all the procedures and remedy given to me by this man few A Month later i started experiencing changes all over me. I am now here to testify that i am not longer a herpes patient, I have experience a total transformation in my life,for all herpes patients get your herbal medicine to cure your sickness. And there has being rapid improvement in my health, I no longer feel pains and I wake up each morning feeling revived. So friends my advise is if you have such sickness or any other at all,you can contact him. (drjohnhivcurehome@gmail.com) OR whats-app +2347064365391
CANCER
EPILEPSY.
GENPILENCIN.
HIV AIDS.
DIABETICS
STROKE.
EXPANDS OF PENIS BREAST
H.P.V TYPE 1 TYPE 2 TYPE 3 AND TYPE 4. TYPE 5.
HUMAN PAPAILOMA VIRUS.
HERPES.
SYPHILIS.
HEPATITIS A B and C.
This is real take it serious, who will believe that a herb can cure ten years HIV in my body, i navel believe that this will work i have spend a lot when getting drugs from the hospital to keep me healthy, what i was waiting for is death because i was broke, one day i hard about this great man who is well know of HIV and cancer cure, i decided to email him, unknowingly to me that this will be the end of the HIV aids in my body, he prepare the herb for me, and give me instruction on how to take it, at the end of the two week, he told me to go to the hospital for a check up, and i went, surprisingly after the test the doctor confirm me negative, i thought it was a joke, i went to other hospital was also negative, then i took my friend who was also HIV positive to the Dr, after the treatment she was also confirm negative . He also have the herb to cure cancer please i want every one with this virus to be free, that is why am dropping his email address, (drjohnhivcurehome@gmail.com) OR whats-app +2347064365391 He is a great man.thank you for saving my life, and is also good in saving you from any kind of diseases like Helps,Gonorrhea,Cardiac problem Cancer Watering sperm Womb fertilization Penis erection Witch craft attack S T D diseases Internal heart Rashes Low sperm count Dairy And any long time sickness I promise I will always testify for your good work.
This is real take it serious, who will believe that a herb can cure ten years HIV in my body, i navel believe that this will work i have spend a lot when getting drugs from the hospital to keep me healthy, what i was waiting for is death because i was broke, one day i hard about this great man who is well know of HIV and cancer cure, i decided to email him, unknowingly to me that this will be the end of the HIV aids in my body, he prepare the herb for me, and give me instruction on how to take it, at the end of the two week, he told me to go to the hospital for a check up, and i went, surprisingly after the test the doctor confirm me negative, i thought it was a joke, i went to other hospital was also negative, then i took my friend who was also HIV positive to the Dr, after the treatment she was also confirm negative . He also have the herb to cure cancer please i want every one with this virus to be free, that is why am dropping his email address, (drjohnhivcurehome@gmail.com) OR whats-app +2347064365391 He is a great man.thank you for saving my life, and is also good in saving you from any kind of diseases like Helps,Gonorrhea,Cardiac problem Cancer Watering sperm Womb fertilization Penis erection Witch craft attack S T D diseases Internal heart Rashes Low sperm count Dairy And any long time sickness I promise I will always testify for your good work.