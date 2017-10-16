Murphy: A Billionaire’s Best Bet

Are you familiar with Richard Branson? Or more properly, Sir Richard Charles Nicholas Branson, British billionaire entrepreneur and business mogul, who was knighted by Prince Charles in 2000 and voted as one of the “100 Greatest Britons of All Time” a few years later.

(Branson was way down the list, finishing well behind such luminaries as King Henry VIII, who had two of his six wives beheaded for adultery and treason; David Beckham, known for his soccer skills and famous for marrying a Spice Girl; and Boy George, the androgynous ’80s pop star later sentenced to jail for assaulting a Norwegian national he’d hired as a model. However, Branson did manage to beat out Johnny Rotten, the punk rock singer with The Sex Pistols; Richard Burton, the stage and movie actor best known as Liz Taylor’s husband Nos. 5 and 6; and Gen. Bernard “The Full Monty” Montgomery).

Starting with a magazine he launched as a teen-ager, Branson founded dozens of companies in his career, among them Virgin Records, Virgin Atlantic Airlines and the spaceflight corporation Virgin Galactic.

Along the way, he set world records for crossing the Pacific Ocean in a hot air balloon and crossing the English Channel in an amphibious craft, while making guest appearances on such TV shows as “Friends” and “Baywatch,” along with cameos in “Superman Returns” and the 2006 Bond film “Casino Royale.”

Now he’s worth in excess of $5 billion, and while lavishing a chunk of his fortune on building a space station for his planned commercial space flights, he’s lately become another of the celebrity investors in the development of fake meat, which its promoters prefer to call “clean meat.”

Saving the Planet

According to an online report on OneGreenPLanet.org, Branson explained that he “cannot stand to see such a beautiful world, particularly rainforests, rapidly diminish because of the world’s increasing demand for meat.”

Let’s stipulate that demand for meat is increasing because global population is increasing, and thanks to the application of the very technology Branson has so successfully exploited in his career, many countries that were once so poverty-stricken they couldn’t afford animal foods have developed their domestic economies such that their populations are now adding meat, poultry and dairy to their diets.

The point is, if someone could have waved a magic wand a century ago, and somehow limited the Earth’s population to half of the more than seven billion it now totals, we wouldn’t be agonizing over the environmental impact on natural resources and wildlife habitat that critics heap upon modern agriculture.

In an interview archived on the One Green Planet website, Branson said that in the future, “People will be embarrassed by the wholesale slaughter of animals.”

Well, to feed seven billion people, the world needs “wholesale” production of a lot of commodities, and if animal husbandry were taken off the table, there would need to be a substantial increase in arable acreage to supplant the trillions of animal-derived calories currently being consumed.

Which brings us to Memphis Meats, the company to which Branson tossed some of his spare change.

While MM’s PR is all about saving the environment, mitigating global warming and ending animal suffering, the reality is that to culture their alt-meat factory foods, animal cells need to be harvested — from animals — then grown to produce meat-like tissue using nutrient-rich media.

After those cells are “harvested,” what do you suppose happens to the animals?

I’m not suggesting there’s anything inherently wrong, ill-advised or unethical about any of the production of cultured meat-like products. But even if the technology advances to such a level that faux foods could compete on price with meat and dairy products, it stands to reason that without the inputs of sun, rain and soil that are the engines powering livestock production, producing billions of tons of shamburgers isn’t likely to be accomplished with a massively lower carbon footprint.

But here’s the real kicker.

Although billionaires like Branson love to dabble in rich people’s pastimes, whether racing hot-air balloons or experimenting with space flights, they don’t invest real money into something that isn’t going to earn them an even bigger return.

Sure, cultured meat has the aura of a breakthrough technology that’s positioned as the savior of the animal kingdom, but the members of the billionaire’s club are ultimately interested in its economic potential.

Besides, there was another “breakthrough” technology not too long ago whose proponents also claimed that it would be a boon to humanity by ending the abuse of animals.

It was the internal combustion engine, and I’d ask all the fake meat lovers the obvious question:

How’d that work out, environmentally speaking?

Editor’s Note: The opinions in this commentary are those of Dan Murphy, a veteran journalist and commentator.