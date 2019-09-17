Man Held In Diemel Case Waives Hearing Right

Garland Nelson, Braymer, MO, has waived his right to a preliminary hearing to determine whether there is enough evidence for a trial. He was ordered to be arraigned on Oct. 7.

Nelson, 25, was arrested July 26 in connection with the disappearance of Wisconsin brothers Nick and Justin Diemel who were last seen July 21 and are presumed dead. The brothers were on a trip related to their cattle business when they disappeared after visiting Nelson. Authorities arrested Nelson for tampering with a rental vehicle after they said he drove the brothers’ rented truck from his farm to a commuter parking lot where it was found abandoned.

Human remains were found on Nelson’s farm but have not been identified, court records show.

In August, Nelson was also charged in Bourbon County, Kan., with five counts of transporting diseased animals across state lines and endangering the food supply. The charges stem from alleged violations on May 1, more than two months before the Diemel brothers came to Caldwell County, MO., to visit Nelson’s farm.

Nelson is currently held without bail.

Related stories:

Missouri Man Arrested In Wisconsin Brothers' Disappearance

Missing Diemel Brothers' Business Described By Wisc. Auction Manager