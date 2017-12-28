JBS, Electronic Logging Devices and R-Calf: 2017s Top Drovers Stories

With 2017 nearly over, we're looking back to the most read stories of the year. Here's what Drovers readers were most interested in 2017:

 

10. Cargill Exits Cattle Feeding, Sells Two Yards - April 26, 2017 - Wyatt Bechtel

9. Missing Facts in R-CALF, Tomi Lahren Videos - January 4, 2017 - Wyatt Bechtel

8. Feedyards Scramble To Recover From Blizzard - May 1, 2017 - Greg Henderson

7. ABC Settles $5.7 Billion 'Pink Slime' Lawsuit with BPI - June 28, 2017 - Wyatt Bechtel

6. Japanese Firm Buys Creekstone Farms for $170 Million - July 20, 2017 - Greg Henderson

5. $260 Million Ranch for Sale in Hawaii - September 10, 2017 - Wyatt Bechtel

4. JBS Sells Canadian Cattle Feeding Business for $40 Million - July 14, 2017 - Wyatt Bechtel

3. Blizzard Conditions Cause Possibly Thousands of Cattle to Die - May 3, 2017 - Ashley Davenport

2. Transportation Fiasco Looming for Long Distance Cattle Hauls - November 10, 2017 - Wyatt Bechtel

1. Billionaire Co-owner of JBS Gives Himself up to Police in Brazil - September 11, 2017 - Wyatt Bechtel

 

What stories do you think will be on the minds of cattle producers in 2018? Share your thoughts in the comments below, or on social media.

