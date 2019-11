In the upcoming I Am Angus documentary, "Wildorado", a forgotten town finds hope in a young cowboy and his class of high school ag students. Facing the odds, they become one of the first student-led cattle companies in the nation.

Angus Media can’t wait to share Wildorado Cattle Company’s story. The full film premieres on RFD-TV and its YouTube channel – Angus TV – on Dec. 26.

Sign up to receive an email when the film is available online by visiting Angus.org/Wildorado.