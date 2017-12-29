Happenings At The 25th Annual Cattlemen's College

Get ready for the New Year by attending education seminars that will improve your bottom line and production efficiency. At the 25th Annual Cattlemen’s College, sponsored by Zoetis, you have the opportunity to do just that.

Registration is required. The event includes Tuesday, Jan. 30, afternoon sessions and reception, and sessions on Wednesday, Jan. 31, with breakfast and lunch. Producers must purchase a four-day registration or a one-day Wednesday registration to attend.

Because some are concurrent and all are packed with information, Cattlemen’s College sessions will be recorded and available for viewing by attendees a few weeks after the event. Please visit www.beefusa.org following Cattlemen’s College for session details.

Tuesday, January 30th

Producers Choice Sessions

3:00pm - 4:00pm

4:30pm - 5:30pm

The Straight Story: Antibiotic Alternatives and the Future of Treating Diseases

Capturing Maximum Value in Beef Cattle Production

Calf Management: Clostridial Disease ID, Prevention, Treatment

Cattle Handling Facilities Design

2:30pm – 4:00pm

Dean Fish, Anchor F Cattle Company

Steve Boyles, The Ohio State University BQA Coordinator

If you’ve worked with a poorly designed cattle handling facility you know how stressful it can be on both you and the cattle. Join this session to walk through facility design basics based on proven stockmanship principles. Our industry experts will use live cattle to illustrate the pros and cons of several facility designs so you can decide what will work best at your place.

Wednesday, January 31st

General Session: Going BIG With Beef

7:00am – 8:00am

Arby's Leadership

In a time when many retail and food service companies are making excuses for the meat they serve, Arby’s has placed it at the center of their business. Beef is at the heart of the “We Have The Meats” campaign, and as a cattle producer you are foundational to their success. Don’t miss the opportunity to hear first-hand from Arby’s CEO Rob Lynch as he shares what has made the restaurant chain a success for more than 50 years, as well as what he sees driving their impressive 27 quarters of same-store sales growth.

Genetic Technologies on The Horizon

8:15am-9:15am

Adrienne Massey, Ph.D., BIO, and Matt Spangler, Ph.D., University of Nebraska

The revolution of genomic-enabled tools has just begun in the cattle industry. Join this session to learn about tools and techniques currently available in the research and development phase, and the ideas that may soon be a reality. You’ll also hear about consumer perceptions of these technologies and regulatory pressures providing headwinds to their development and use.



Calf Management: Clostridial Disease ID, Prevention, Treatment

8:15am-9:15am

Vic Cortese, D.V.M., Ph.D., DIPL. ABVP, Zoetis

The new information on calf health and performance is changing how we view the first few months in the calf’s life. This early development may impact health and performance for the rest of the animal’s life. Calf management will be discussed with a special emphasis on Clostridial diseases and their prevention.

Capturing Maximum Value in Beef Cattle Production

8:15am-9:15am

Gary Smith, Ph.D., Texas A & M University, and Dustin Pendell, Ph.D., Kansas State University

The beef industry can do a better job at capturing efficiencies, reducing defects, eliminating poor eating experiences and maximizing customer satisfaction. This was the premise of economist Chuck Lambert’s 1991 white paper, Lost Opportunities in Beef Production. Join this session to discuss progress we have made in addressing Lambert’s observations and where we continue to have opportunities to capture value as an industry.

Cattle Structure and Mobility: A Genetics and Management Update

8:15am-9:15am

Shane Bedwell, American Hereford Association, and Bob Weaber, Ph.D., Kansas State University

mobility continues to be a hot topic in the industry today, affecting both profitability and animal welfare. The discussion will include live animal evaluation of proper cattle structure, improving structure through genetic selection, and an update on research and industry efforts to measure and improve cattle mobility.

Interactive Strategies for Engaging with Federal Agencies

9:30am – 10:30am

John Ruhs, Nevada Bureau of Land Management; Tim Murphy, Idaho Bureau of Land Management, and Darcy Helmick, Simplot Land & Livestock

Stories associated with ranchers dealing with federal land management agencies are often negative. Come learn about success stories that involved ranchers and federal agencies working together in a collaborative effort to reach beneficial outcomes.

The Straight Story: Antibiotic Alternatives and the Future of Treating Diseases

9:30am – 10:30am

Keith Belk, Ph.D. Colorado State University; Tony Bryant, Ph.D.; Kuner Feedyard and Ben Holland, Ph.D., Cactus Feedyards Research

There is relentless pressure from buyers of beef, NGOs, and government regulators to reduce use of in-feed antibiotics in cattle production. This session will provide an update on research into alternatives to the use of antibiotics in production, the consequences of removing antibiotics from feed, and future opportunities to replace antibiotics in the diet.

Vitamin/Mineral Deficiencies: Frequency of Occurrence, Effects, and Economic Losses to Producers

9:30am – 10:30am

Jeffrey Hall, D.V.M., Ph.D., Utah State University

Many cattle producers across the country face vitamin/mineral deficiencies in their animals. This session focuses on those deficiencies. Dr. Hall will discuss the frequency of deficiencies and the health and economic impact they have on the herd. Learn about the different testing strategies for vitamin and mineral deficiencies and how to effectively use the diagnostic data.

Live Cattle Import & Export: Adding Value by Crossing Borders

9:30am – 10:30am

Renee Strickland, Strickland Exports, and Johnny Fleischer, JM Fleischer Cattle Corp.

What is the process for importing or exporting live cattle? Here’s your chance to hear from two producers who experience it regularly. Renee Strickland and Johnny Fleischer will describe what it’s like moving cattle across the border or flying them across the globe. Learn about government regulations, health requirements, and inspection challenges that may arise, as well as security and biosecurity concerns.

The Latest in Cattle ID and Management

9:30am – 10:30am

Race King, La Cense Montana, and Andy Dorn, Allflex USA

Cattle electronic identification systems and management software open up a new world of management and marketing potential for producers. How easy has the use of electronic identification systems become? In this session learn about advancements and new technology in cattle EID systems, from pen readers to chute-side readers, or even tissue sample units. See firsthand what the technology looks like, how easy it is to use, and how it is being utilized in herds today.

Let’s Get Real: Breeding & Selecting Cattle For Western Ranches

9:30am – 10:30am

Chuck Backus, Quarter Circle U Ranch, and Bob Skinner, Skinner Ranches, Inc.

Ranchers in western states face many challenges. One of those is making sure cattle fit their environment. Do new tools like indexes and genomic testing benefit producers in tough environments? Listen to two progressive ranchers discuss how they make decisions when selecting genetics and cattle that will thrive in the rugged western United States.

Genetic Testing in the Real World

10:45am – 11:45am

Jimmy Taylor; Taylor Ranch, Ryan Noble, Noble Ranch LLC and Shawn Tiffany, Tiffany Cattle Co., Inc.

Receive first-hand feedback from producers who have successfully put genomic testing to work for better informed breeding and marketing decisions. This interactive producer panel discussion will shed light on how new genetic tools are being used to help reduce risk, improve productivity, constrain costs, and open doors to price premiums for replacements, feeders and fed cattle.

Techniques for Judicious Use of Antibiotics

10:45am – 11:45am

Dave Sjeklocha, D.V.M., Cattle Empire

Antibiotic use is a major concern for consumers and health professionals. While the science behind these concerns is fairly inconclusive at this point, it is clear that food animal production must address not only these concerns, but also how we use these tools. In this presentation, Dr. Sjeklocha will discuss ways to manage cattle to reduce the use of antibiotics, how to select the proper antibiotic when it is needed, and attitudes about antibiotic use.

True Stories of Beef Business Survival

10:45am – 11:45am

Joe Leathers, 6666 Ranch; Jerry Bohn, NCBA Policy Division Vice-Chair; and Lydia Yon, Yon Family Farms

Agriculture, particularly the cattle business, is not for the faint of heart. Join this panel of producers representing the diverse scope of our industry as they share their experiences planning for and reacting to challenges, ultimately overcoming obstacles to stay in business over the long haul.

Bull Selection: Balancing EPDs, Genomics, Indexes, Performance and Structure

10:45am – 11:45am

Matt Spangler, Ph.D., University of Nebraska, and Shane Bedwell, American Hereford Association

There is no shortage of information available to cattlemen looking for a good bull today. How do you utilize all of this data, balanced against the needs of your cowherd and your budget, to select a bull that can move your program forward? Join this interactive session as our presenters lead us through the process of a “real world” bull selection exercise.

Infectious Diseases Update

10:45am – 11:45am

J.J. Goicoechea, D.V.M., Nevada State Veterinarian

Western states face their own unique challenges when it comes to infectious and reportable diseases. Join the Nevada state veterinarian, a cattle rancher himself, for updates on some of the toughest and most costly diseases in the region. This session will focus on different state control programs for Trichomoniasis, BVD, and other reportable diseases. Discussions will center around changes to programs, testing protocols, and success or failure of decreasing incidence of disease.