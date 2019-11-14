Eva Hinrichsen Named 2020 Miss American Angus

Hailing from Westmoreland, Kansas, Eva Hinrichsen was crowned Miss American Angus on Nov. 4 during the 2019 Angus Convention hosted in Reno, Nevada. Now bearing the noble red jacket, she’s not the first of her family to serve the breed in the spotlight.

Her brother, Cale, finished his year as the Angus Ambassador just moments before his sister was crowned.

“I really want to work on increasing transparency between consumers and producers,” Hinrichsen said. “I think that’s a big problem in our industry today.”

An elevated platform like Miss American Angus will give Hinrichsen the opportunity to use her voice. Hinrichsen’s title-winning speech made her skills and intentions clear when it comes to communicating her passion for the industry in the coming year.

Eva Hinrichsen

“By wearing the red jacket in hotels and taxis, I’m sure I’m going to get the question of ‘what are you, what do you do?’” Hinrichsen said. “Just reaching those one or two people could really go a long way.”

Now a freshman animal science major at Oklahoma State University (OSU) in Stillwater, Oklahoma, Hinrichsen has her work cut out for her with a packed travel schedule ahead. Her first event? As always, it’s the North American International Livestock Show (NAILE) in Louisville, Kentucky.

“There are a few shows out east — like Atlantic Nationals — that I haven’t ever attended before, so I’m real excited to go to those,” she said. “Miss American Angus also attends the Certified Angus Beef ® brand conference and is able to promote the breed rather than just stand in the ring at a show, though that is also important.”

A dream is a wish

Finding her stride as a leader came naturally for this Kansas Junior Angus Association (KJAA) member. She is a fourth-generation Angus breeder, following in the footsteps of her parents, Ron and Lynne Hinrichsen. And their parents before them.

“I’ve had an Angus membership since the day I was born,” Hinrichsen said. “My brother and I started showing when we were 7 years old. We haven’t stopped since. We’ve always had a strong passion for Angus.”

Hinrichsen developed an attitude of servant leadership growing up that was further cultivated through various officer positions for both the KJAA and the Northeast District Angus Association. The 18-year-old has also stepped up in the family operation over the years.

After becoming a certified artificial insemination (AI) technician, Hinrichsen took the reins for breeding her family’s Angus herd.

Hinrichsen has her sights set on studying reproduction and genetics in graduate school. She has also contemplated pursuing a medical degree, so she could practice in rural communities.

Those who came before her paved the way for Miss American Angus to reach for the stars. Paige Wallace Arnold, the 2011 Miss American Angus, left a long-standing impression on Hinrichsen.

“Ever since I was a little girl, I’ve always watched Miss American Angus and really wanted to be her when I got to this point,” she said. “As a little girl watching Miss American Angus, I always loved how elegant and graceful she was and is. I’ve always dreamed of being that girl.”

Look for the red jacket of your 2019-2020 Miss American Angus at cattle industry shows and events in the coming year. For more information about this American Angus Auxiliary-sponsored contest, visit www.angusauxiliary.com.

