Driftless Region Beef Conference to Feature Feed Mycotoxin Issues

The upcoming Driftless Region Beef Conference will discuss possible mycotoxin issues in cattle feed, according to Denise Schwab, beef specialist with Iowa State University Extension and Outreach. The conference will be held Jan. 25-26, 2018, at the Grand River Conference Center in Dubuque.



“While weather during crop growth impacts potential mold growth, it seems we are hearing more concerns about molds and mycotoxins every year,” Schwab said. “In 2016, Dairyland Labs in Wisconsin saw an increase in the number of silage samples with high levels of wild yeasts and molds. We are really excited to bring Trevor Smith from the University of Guelph to the Driftless Region Beef Conference to teach us more about mycotoxins in feed.”



Smith has been a faculty member at the University of Guelph since 1977. His research interests are in the field of feed toxicology and he has worked closely with the animal feed industry. He currently has international research collaborations with the University of Eastern Finland at Kuopio, Finland, and the University of Ghent in Ghent, Belgium.



In addition, Alison Robertson, a plant pathologist with Iowa State University, will address methods to reduce mold production on growing crops to reduce the risk of molds causing problems in feed after harvest.



The early registration fee for the conference is $85 per person and must be received prior to midnight, Jan. 12. The price increases to $115 after that date. The conference website has more information on topics, speakers, lodging and registration forms.

The Driftless Region Beef Conference is sponsored by ISU Extension and Outreach, University of Illinois Extension, University of Minnesota Extension and University of Wisconsin Extension. For more information or to receive a brochure, call Schwab at 319-472-4739.