Certified Hereford Beef Recognizes Brand Partners

Certified Hereford Beef® honored National Beef Packing, US Foods® Dallas and Vista Markets for their dedication to the Certified Hereford Beef brand at the American Hereford Association (AHA) Honorees awards ceremony on Oct. 25 during the AHA Annual Meeting and Conference in Kansas City, MO.

“This year has been a year of tremendous change for the Certified Hereford Beef brand,” says Amari Seiferman, president and CEO. “Our partners see the quality the Certified Hereford Beef brand brings to their protein portfolios. Our accomplishments are due to the support from our valuable partners who diligently market, promote and sell our premium Certified Hereford Beef, produced by our network of Hereford farm and ranch families.”

National Beef Packing

National Beef Packing was named the 2019 Packer of the Year. A brand partner since 2003, National Beef has consistently increased the sales and distribution of Certified Hereford Beef product each year. In 2019, they launched a grid premium to be paid to cattle qualifying for the Certified Hereford Beef brand.

US Foods® Dallas

US Foods® Dallas was honored as the 2019 Foodservice Distributor of the Year. US Foods® Dallas was the first US Foods division to join the Certified Hereford Beef program and has been a model of success for each US Foods division that has joined the program since. The Dallas team has been active in telling the Certified Hereford Beef story by taking their customers on farm tours and utilizing industry events to connect the consumer to our Hereford producers.

Vista Markets A multi-chain grocery store with six locations in El Paso, Texas, Vista Markets has been a Certified Hereford Beef partner since 2011. Vista Markets was the top Certified Hereford Beef retail chain in 2019, selling the most beef out of all licensed retail accounts.