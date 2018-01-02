Cattlemen's Beef Board Appointments Made by Ag Secretary

Twenty-seven people were appointed to the Cattlemen’s Beef Promotion and Research Board by Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue on Dec. 20. Of the appointees 22 were primarily beef producers, while five beef importers were also appointed.

“The Cattlemen's Beef Board works to build demand for beef by helping to maintain and expand markets through their research, promotion, and information sharing efforts,” Perdue says. “Their work represents all segments of the beef industry and I know that the agricultural sector will be well served by them."

Twenty-five appointees will begin serving three-year terms immediately. Two importer appointees are filling vacant positions and will serve for the remaining one-year of previous appointees' terms.

The producers appointed include:

Bruce T. Jackson, Lockesburg, Ark.

J. Kent Bamford, Haxton, Colo.

Cliff W. Coddington, Bradenton, Fla.

Jared Brackett, Filer, Idaho

Phil Perry, Oskaloosa, Kan.

Trista Brown Priest, Satanta, Kan.

Ryan Miller, Bardstown, Ky.

Leon James, Hurdland, Mo.

Turk Stovall, Billings, Mont.

Katie Cooper, Willow Creek, Mont.

Bill Baldwin, Mitchell, Neb.

Jim Eschliman, Ericson, Neb.

Raymond Erbele, Streeter, N.D.

Blayne Arthur, Stillwater, Okla.

Jimmy Taylor, Cheyenne, Okla.

Dick McElhaney, Hookstown, Pa.

Bill Slovek, Philip, S.D.

Jackie White Means, Van Horn, Texas

Jason Peeler, Floresville, Texas

Michael Wayne White, Vernon, Texas

Sean P. Jones, Massey, Md., Mid-Atlantic Unit

Rob Von Der Lieth, Copperopolis, Calif., Southwest Unit

The importers appointed include: