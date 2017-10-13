Cattle Markets Post A Rally

Prices were higher for all classes of cattle for the week ended Oct. 13, with cash fed cattle trading at $111 per cwt., $2 higher. Cattle sold on a dressed basis at $175 per cwt., $2 to $3 higher.

Steer and heifer calves sold at auction mostly steady to $5 higher, with some auctions reporting sales $8 to $10 higher. Demand for weaned calves and yearlings was called good to very good. Agricultural Marketing Service reporters called market activity “active to very active.” Feeder cattle were called $2 to $7 higher. Market cows were called mixed, with sales at $1 higher to $2 lower.

The Choice beef cutout closed Friday at $198.22, up $1 from last Friday. Select cutout closed at $190.05, up $2.82 from the previous week. The Choice-Select spread stood at $8.17.