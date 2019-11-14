Cattle Feeders Hall Of Fame Announces Inductees

Cattle feeders will honor their own Feb. 4, 2020, during their 11th annual banquet, held for the second year in conjunction with the nation’s largest annual cattle industry gathering. The Cattle Feeders Hall of Fame banquet will precede the 2020 Cattle Industry Convention and NCBA Trade Show, to be held in San Antonio, Texas, Feb. 5-7.

The Cattle Feeders Hall of Fame was established in 2009. It annually honors leaders who have made lasting contributions to the cattle-feeding industry. Inductees for 2020 will be Carl Stevenson, Red Rock Feeding Company, Red Rock, Ariz., and the late Don Opplinger, Opplinger Land and Cattle, Amarillo, Texas. Dr. Robert Hummel, founder of Animal Health International in Greeley, Colo., will receive the Hall of Fame’s Industry Leadership Award.

Attendees of the Cattle Feeders Hall of Fame banquet will find it convenient to stay in San Antonio for the Cattle Industry Convention and NCBA Trade Show, which starts the next day. That event will feature important industry meetings, motivational speakers, valuable education, music and entertainment, a massive trade show, producer recognition, an NCBA Invitational PBR Bull Riding event and much more.

All proceeds from ticket sales to, and corporate sponsorships of, the Cattle Feeders Hall of Fame will benefit future Hall of Fame initiatives. As an added incentive, Cattle Feeders Hall of Fame banquet attendees will receive a $50 discount on their Cattle Industry Convention registration, courtesy of the National Cattlemen’s Beef Association.

“These cattle feeders have devoted their careers to preserving our mission and improving production practices in the industry,” said Cliff Becker, vice president of publishing for Farm Journal Media and Cattle Feeders Hall of Fame board member. "We can’t wait to honor these men and add them to the existing Hall of Fame members and award winners who have made extraordinary contributions to the cattle feeding industry.”

Information on the 2020 Cattle Industry Convention and NCBA Trade Show, including tickets to the 2020 Cattle Feeders Hall of Fame banquet, can be found at http://convention.ncba.org. For more information on the Hall of Fame go to www.cattlefeeders.org.

