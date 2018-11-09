Cash Fed Cattle $1 Lower, Feeders $5 Lower

Cattle markets fell under pressure this week with cash cattle prices $1 lower in a light trade at $114. A handful of cattle traded early Friday at $115. Many cattle feeders were holding on to asking prices of $116 per cwt. Dressed sales were generally steady at $180 per cwt.

Steers and heifers sold at auction steady to $5 lower. “Buyers nationwide had the opportunity to see and bid on a wide range of weights, quality and flesh this week,” AMS reporters said. “The gamut was run on flesh from thin to fleshy; quality was from plain to excellent; and 300 to 700-pound steer and heifer calves were plentiful in the country.”

Choice beef cutout values closed Friday at $215.20, which was $3.30 per cwt. lower than the previous Friday. Select traded at $198.72, or $2.75 lower. The Choice/Select spread was $16.48. Cow prices were steady to $3 lower.