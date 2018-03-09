Beef, Pork Export Numbers Remain Strong

3/9/18 Meat Exports Continue to Show Strength
New numbers are out from the U.S. Meat Export Federation. Watch AgDay above. ( AgDay )
After a record-breaking year in 2017, U.S. beef and pork exports are starting 2018 with strength.
According to the U.S. Meat Export Federation (USMEF), beef export volume in January was uo 9 percent year-over-year with value surging 21 percent.
Pork exports remained steady as well. Export value increased 7 percent.
Joe Schuele, communications director for USMEF, says beef and pork demand to Mexico and Canada is strong.
Hear Schuele’s discuss the beef and pork export numbers on AgDay above.
Comments