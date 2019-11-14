AVC Winter Conference Offers Diverse CE

The location, on Kansas City’s Plaza shopping district provides a festive holiday atmosphere and shopping opportunities. ( John Maday )

The Academy of Veterinary Consultants (AVC) will hold its 2019 Winter Conference at the Intercontinental Hotel at the Plaza, Kansas City, Mo., on Thursday, December 5 to Saturday, December 7. The program offers a wide variety of topics related to beef-cattle practice, while the location, on Kansas City’s Plaza shopping district provides a festive holiday atmosphere and shopping opportunities.

The conference kicks off Thursday evening with a reception and dinner program hosted by Bayer Animal Health, with a discussion of Zelnate and death-loss reduction.

The educational program on Friday and Saturday morning includes:

  • Concomitant use of Antimicrobials in human medicine
  • Challenges and opportunities in the ranching industry
  • Techniques and outcomes for common field surgeries in cattle
  • Working with Confined Cow/Calf Operations
  • Anaplasmosis Vaccines:Past, Present and Future
  • Recent research related to use of Chlortetracycline(CTC) for Anaplasmosis control
  • Feedyard reflections
  • Determination of Optimum Post Metaphylactic Interval when Zuprevo is administered to feedlot steers at high risk of developing bovine respiratory disease
  • Effect of Revalor-XH on feed yard performance, carcass characteristics and feed intake
  • Synovex One Grass vs. Synovex C vs. Negative Control in Suckling Calves
  • A dynamic, but practical approach to ergot alkaloids
  • Navigating the alternative protein marketplace
  • The National Bio and Agro-Defense Facility - Protecting the Nation's Food Supply and Public Health
  • Appropriate use of statistics

The full program and registration information are available on the AVC website.

