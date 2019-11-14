AVC Winter Conference Offers Diverse CE

The location, on Kansas City’s Plaza shopping district provides a festive holiday atmosphere and shopping opportunities. ( John Maday )
The Academy of Veterinary Consultants (AVC) will hold its 2019 Winter Conference at the Intercontinental Hotel at the Plaza, Kansas City, Mo., on Thursday, December 5 to Saturday, December 7. The program offers a wide variety of topics related to beef-cattle practice, while the location, on Kansas City’s Plaza shopping district provides a festive holiday atmosphere and shopping opportunities.
The conference kicks off Thursday evening with a reception and dinner program hosted by Bayer Animal Health, with a discussion of Zelnate and death-loss reduction.
The educational program on Friday and Saturday morning includes:
- Concomitant use of Antimicrobials in human medicine
- Challenges and opportunities in the ranching industry
- Techniques and outcomes for common field surgeries in cattle
- Working with Confined Cow/Calf Operations
- Anaplasmosis Vaccines:Past, Present and Future
- Recent research related to use of Chlortetracycline(CTC) for Anaplasmosis control
- Feedyard reflections
- Determination of Optimum Post Metaphylactic Interval when Zuprevo is administered to feedlot steers at high risk of developing bovine respiratory disease
- Effect of Revalor-XH on feed yard performance, carcass characteristics and feed intake
- Synovex One Grass vs. Synovex C vs. Negative Control in Suckling Calves
- A dynamic, but practical approach to ergot alkaloids
- Navigating the alternative protein marketplace
- The National Bio and Agro-Defense Facility - Protecting the Nation's Food Supply and Public Health
- Appropriate use of statistics
The full program and registration information are available on the AVC website.
