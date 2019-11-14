AVC Winter Conference Offers Diverse CE

The Academy of Veterinary Consultants (AVC) will hold its 2019 Winter Conference at the Intercontinental Hotel at the Plaza, Kansas City, Mo., on Thursday, December 5 to Saturday, December 7. The program offers a wide variety of topics related to beef-cattle practice, while the location, on Kansas City’s Plaza shopping district provides a festive holiday atmosphere and shopping opportunities.

The conference kicks off Thursday evening with a reception and dinner program hosted by Bayer Animal Health, with a discussion of Zelnate and death-loss reduction.

The educational program on Friday and Saturday morning includes:

Concomitant use of Antimicrobials in human medicine

Challenges and opportunities in the ranching industry

Techniques and outcomes for common field surgeries in cattle

Working with Confined Cow/Calf Operations

Anaplasmosis Vaccines:Past, Present and Future

Recent research related to use of Chlortetracycline(CTC) for Anaplasmosis control

Feedyard reflections

Determination of Optimum Post Metaphylactic Interval when Zuprevo is administered to feedlot steers at high risk of developing bovine respiratory disease

Effect of Revalor-XH on feed yard performance, carcass characteristics and feed intake

Synovex One Grass vs. Synovex C vs. Negative Control in Suckling Calves

A dynamic, but practical approach to ergot alkaloids

Navigating the alternative protein marketplace

The National Bio and Agro-Defense Facility - Protecting the Nation's Food Supply and Public Health

Appropriate use of statistics

The full program and registration information are available on the AVC website.