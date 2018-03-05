APHIS Issues Notice on Re-Use of Needles

There have been recent discussions about the importance of biosecurity and reusing needles. Veterinary Services cannot over-emphasize the importance of single-use needles in the diagnosis and treatment of livestock. Needles contaminated with blood or tissue can act as fomites, carrying infectious agents and rapidly transmitting disease through a herd or between herds of animals. Using needles on only one animal and then safely discarding used needles protects the health and well-being of livestock and the customers we serve. Some diseases that may be transmitted with dirty needles include:
- Bovine leucosis;
- Bovine virus diarrhea;
- Bluetongue;
- Anaplasmosis;
- Caprine arthritis and encephalitis;
- Cryptosporidiosis;
- Strangles;
- Ringworm;
- Clostridial disease (blackleg);
- Caseous Lymphadenitis; and
- Several foreign animal diseases, such as Nipah virus.
Additional information on preventing disease spread is available in the National Veterinary Accreditation Module 4, Preventing Disease Introduction and Spread, located athttps://www.aphis.usda.gov/aphis/ourfocus/animalhealth/nvap/ct_aast.
