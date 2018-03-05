APHIS Issues Notice on Re-Use of Needles

There have been recent discussions about the importance of biosecurity and reusing needles. Veterinary Services cannot over-emphasize the importance of single-use needles in the diagnosis and treatment of livestock. Needles contaminated with blood or tissue can act as fomites, carrying infectious agents and rapidly transmitting disease through a herd or between herds of animals. Using needles on only one animal and then safely discarding used needles protects the health and well-being of livestock and the customers we serve. Some diseases that may be transmitted with dirty needles include:

Bovine leucosis;

Bovine virus diarrhea;

Bluetongue;

Anaplasmosis;

Caprine arthritis and encephalitis;

Cryptosporidiosis;

Strangles;

Ringworm;

Clostridial disease (blackleg);

Caseous Lymphadenitis; and

Several foreign animal diseases, such as Nipah virus.

Additional information on preventing disease spread is available in the National Veterinary Accreditation Module 4, Preventing Disease Introduction and Spread, located athttps://www.aphis.usda.gov/aphis/ourfocus/animalhealth/nvap/ct_aast.