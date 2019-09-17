AgTech Expo to Showcase Technologies and Emerging Opportunities

Today Farm Journal announced program updates for its 2019 AgTech Expo, set for Dec. 16-17, at the JW Marriott in Indianapolis.

The event will allow farmers to explore technologies, products and services that benefit their business and their bottom line. Attendees at this year’s expo will hear a keynote speaker from IBM, watch the AgLaunch Row Crop Challenge and directly interact with live demonstrations, emerging startup technologies and 30 panel discussions.

Opening keynote speaker Steve Laughlin, IBM Director of Consumer Industries, will present “Farming Data Will Redefine How Agribusiness Operates Today.” In addition, Farm Journal Field Agronomist Ken Ferrie will apply his dirty boots know-how in his presentation, “Technology Is the Backbone for Agronomic Changes,” during Tuesday morning’s general session. Attendees also can choose from 30 breakout sessions throughout the event that span topics including precision ag, sustainable technology, on-farm application of data and the future of machinery.

The event’s grand finale will be the AgLaunch Row Crop Challenge, where up to six startups selected for $200,000 in investment and support services will showcase their solutions for today’s agricultural challenges to a panel of farmer judges.

“This year more than ever farmers have battled a series of unknowns, which is why it’s important for them to see the latest in agriculture technology,” said Doug Catt, Farm Journal Vice President, Crops. “Our keynote speakers, breakout sessions and interactive events are designed to meet farmers at every level of the technology learning curve.”

The 2019 AgTech Expo will also feature a one-day Hemp College on Monday, Dec. 16, where the country’s top hemp experts will discuss the emerging industry and opportunities for farmers to diversify their operations with hemp production. The farmer-focused program will feature topics from sourcing high-quality seed to developing marketing plans and legal considerations for hemp production.

Attendees and exhibitors can learn more and register for AgTech Expo, Hemp College or both events at www.FarmJournalAgTechExpo.com