4-H, FFA to Benefit from 1010 Cattle and 5000-acre Texas Ranch Selling

A 5,000-acre ranch and purebred cattle operation is being sold in Texas with the majority of proceeds going towards youth development through 4-H and FFA.

The Champion Ranch near Centerville, Texas has been put up for sale by owner Richard "Dick" Wallrath, a businessman who has donated much of his wealth to helping students in rural Texas. Wallrath is selling the Champion Ranch through Bernard Uechtritz's Icon Global Group, known for helping sell the Waggoner Ranch for $725 million.

Wallrath’s Champion Ranch is being sold as a “turn key” operation with ranch equipment being offered. It includes 1,010 head of registered Brangus cattle and more than 5,000-acres of ranchland located halfway between Dallas and Houston. The ranch has ten homes on the property with the main house having a museum and outdoor swimming pool. Another house has a shop with a swimming pool located inside.

A saloon on the ranch can be used for entertaining up to 130 people with two bars and a dance floor. Other buildings on the ranch include: 52,000 sq. ft. covered rodeo arena, a sale barn, a horse barn, a smoke house, two offices, a machine shop, a peach processing barn and covered cattle working facility with pens.

A peach orchid on the ranch produces 18 varieties of peaches with 3,400 trees.

Oil and gas production are found on the ranch with 36 wells total, 16 of which are producing. The buyer would get 100% of the owned mineral rights and oil and gas income convey, no reservations.

Two creeks run through the ranch and there are 14 working water wells, along with three artesian wells. The ranch has a 78 acre lake stocked with bash and catfish. There are more than 20 smaller ponds and lakes found throughout the property, too.

A breakdown on the 1,010 cattle being included in the ranch’s offering is as follows:

639 Bred Brangus Cows

90 Open Brangus Cows

95 Bred Brangus Heifers

150 Open Brangus Heifers

35 Young Brangus Bulls

1 Angus Bull

The 2011 film “Deep in the Heart” was filmed on the ranch and is based on Wallrath’s life. It stars Jon Gries, Val Kilmer, Elaine Hendrix, DB Sweeney, Rheagan Wallace and James Haven. A sequel to the film is being planned and all movie rights and future royalties are also being offered in the ranch sale.

A trailer for “Deep in the Heart” can be seen below:

Wallrath’s heirs and children were disinherited in 2012 after they tried to take ownership of the Champion Ranch and force a sale while he was ill.

As stated earlier the majority of the ranch sale proceeds with go towards youth development programs. Founded in 2006, the Richard Wallrath Educational Foundation has given out 600 scholarships to Texas 4-H and FFA members.

Wallrath sold his business Champion Windows for $66 million and had previously donated $22 million to youth programs. Donations include:

$7 million went to the Houston Livestock Show

$3 million to FFA and 4-H charities

$12 million to the Richard Wallrath Educational Foundation for scholarships

Wallrath, who is turning 88 this year, has said he enjoys giving opportunities to young people in agriculture after growing up on a dairy.

“When you give a child an education,” Wallrath said. “You give them something no one can steal. You can make their dreams come true. They can go and do something with their life.”

Wallrath has also supported youth livestock shows by purchasing animals at the Houston Livestock Show, the San Antonio Livestock Show and Rodeo, the Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo, and the Star of Texas show in Austin.

There is no price information listed for the ranch as it is “undisclosed” but it can be made “available on pre-qualified request.”

More information about the Champion Ranch sale can be found on Icon Global Group.

A video of the Champion Ranch can be seen below: