2019 NIAA Antibiotics Symposium Proceedings Now Available

This year's 9th Annual Antibiotic Symposium from the National Institute for Animal Agriculture (NIAA), in collaboration with the National Institute of Antimicrobial Resistance Research and Education (NIAMRRE) in Ames, Iowa, expanded its focus to include scientific updates on antimicrobial resistance, research, technology and innovation which continue to impact what we know, and how communication of science facts to consumers can be more effective.

Developed in partnership with the Iowa State University Greenlee School of Journalism and Communication, this collaborative conversation provided space to discuss and learn new communication strategies to shift consumer attitudes in the future.

NIAA thanks the outstanding speakers, moderators and panelists at the 2019 Antibiotic Symposium and has posted links to their informative presentations with synchronized audio and video of each on the NIAA website. Videos, with audio, of question and answer sessions are also posted.

See the full list and click on the Video designation to watch the presentations on the NIAA YouTube Channel. Downloadable PDFs of the presenters materials are also posted.

